With the FedEx Cup Rankings wrapping up last week, attention now turns to the DP World Tour, particularly the 2025 Race to Dubai and all things Ryder Cup. The PGA Tour is on a short break until its FedEx Cup Fall Series begins in a couple of weeks.

This week, the DP World Tour heads to Switzerland for the Omega European Masters, which was founded in 1923 and has been held at its current venue since 1939. The field is strong, featuring 2017 champion Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG), last week's Betfred British Masters winner Alex Noren (SWE), and Nicolai Hojgaard (DEN). It's the final chance for players to impress Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald, though it may already be too late for some, as Donald may have already decided on his six picks.

As the DP World Tour enters the Back 9 Series, its second of nine events, another $200,000 is up for grabs for the series winner. Congratulations to Englishman Marco Penge, who topped the recent Closing Swing.

At just 27, Penge is a promising talent and who else can drive the 10th hole at The Belfry's Brabazon Course with an iron? Currently second in the Race to Dubai behind Rory McIlroy, he earned his DP World Tour card by finishing top of the 2023 Road to Mallorca on the HotelPlanner Tour. Khaleej Times Golf tips him for stardom, potentially as a Ryder Cup candidate.

Another life-changing opportunity exists for leading players without PGA Tour cards: finishing in the top 10 of the Race to Dubai at the end of the season. All ten will earn dual PGA Tour and DP World Tour cards for 2026. Currently in those spots are: Marco Penge (ENG), Kristoffer Reitan (NOR), Haotong Li (CHN), John Parry (ENG), Laurie Canter (ENG), Martin Couvra (FRA), Jordan Smith (ENG), Adrien Saddier (FRA), Keita Nakajima (JPN), and Daniel Hillier (NZ).

Dubai-based players Richard Mansell (ENG), Adrian Otaegui (UAE), and Nicolas Colsaerts (BEL), along with friend Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP), also feature this week.

The HotelPlanner Tour approaches its final stretch, with the top 20 players earning their 2026 DP World Tour cards. Current Road to Mallorca leaders include David Law (SCO), Oihan Guillamoundeguy (FRA), and Filippo Celli (ITA), with two-time UAE champion Renato Paratore (ITA) well placed in sixth. There are just six events left before the Rolex Grand Final, supported by The R&A, in Mallorca, Spain, in late October.

Meanwhile, the Asian Tour returns to Indonesia, with Scott Vincent (ZIM) leading the standings following the most recent qualifying event at The Open at Royal Portrush.

It promises to be a busy few weeks for global golf at all levels, weeks that could define careers and change lives. Khaleej Times Golf will continue to bring all the latest, with a focus on UAE and regional players.

This Week's main events:

DP World Tour

Thursday 28th – Sunday 31st August, 2025

Omega European Masters

Venue: Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Crans Montana, Switzerland

Purse: $3.25 million

Asian Tour

Thursday 28th – Sunday 31st August, 2025

Mandiri Indonesia Open

Venue: Pondok Indah Golf Course, Indonesia

Purse: $500,000

HotelPlanner Tour

Thursday 28th – Sunday 31st August, 2025

Dormy Open

Venue: Upsala Golf Club, Sweden

Purse: €300,000

LPGA

Thursday 28th – Sunday 31st August, 2025

FM Championship

Venue: TPC Boston, Norton, MA, US

Purse: $4.1 million