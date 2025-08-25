Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait FM Meets Algerian Counterpart On OIC Meeting Sidelines


2025-08-25 08:04:34
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Aug 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met Monday with his Algerian counterpart Ahmad Attaf on the sidelines of the extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the ministerial level, held in Jeddah.
During the meeting, the two ministers tackled bilateral relations and means of promoting and developing them across various domains, along with the latest regional and international developments, mainly the current situation in occupied Palestinian territories. (end)
