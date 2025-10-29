Tokinvest And Singularry Superapp Partner To Make Regulated Real-World Asset Investing Accessible To Everyone

Tokinvest, a VARA-licensed platform for tokenised real-world assets (RWAs), has announced a partnership with Singularry SuperApp, a UAE-based fintech that blends artificial intelligence (AI) with decentralised finance (DeFi) to make digital investing more human-centric and straightforward.

Through the partnership, Tokinvest's regulated investment infrastructure will be integrated directly into the Singularry SuperApp. This will give users secure access to suitable tokenised real-world assets from the app's all-in-one financial interface. Tokinvest is progressing regulatory approval for a range of tokenised products, including real estate, commodities and private credit products.

The collaboration combines Tokinvest's strength in regulation and compliance with Singularry's vision to create the“iPhone moment for Web3.” The result is a new way for users to explore digital assets and real-world investments without needing technical knowledge of blockchain or wallets.

Scott Thiel, CEO and Co-Founder of Tokinvest, said:

Singularry SuperApp is a next-generation financial technology platform that combines AI with decentralised finance to make Web3 more accessible. The app helps users manage digital assets, earn yield, and invest across multiple blockchains all through one smart, human-centric interface.

By integrating Tokinvest, Singularry users will soon be able to explore and invest in regulated, tokenised real-world assets alongside their crypto holdings. Both companies will work together on interoperability, compliance oversight, and education to ensure a safe and seamless user experience.

Danny Cooper, BD & Operations manager, added:

The collaboration will include:



Full integration of Tokinvest's RWA platform into the SuperApp.

A joint steering committee to oversee security, compliance, and user experience. Co-branded marketing and educational campaigns to promote responsible investing and financial inclusion.

In September 2025, Tokinvest announced three major milestones that solidified its position as a leader in regulated digital assets: receiving Dubai VARA's first multi-asset issuance licence, completing the first-ever tokenised racehorse on Polygon in partnership with Evolution Stables, and closing a US$3.2 million pre-seed round backed by Triliv Holdings, Exponential Science, and other investors. Together, these achievements highlight Tokinvest's momentum in widening investor access to high-value, previously exclusive asset classes.

About Tokinvest

Tokinvest is a regulated, pioneering platform that connects real-world asset issuers with investors globally. Our advanced platform simplifies the investment process by creating virtual tokens representing rights to assets and providing comprehensive lifecycle services from ideation to trading to asset servicing. Headquartered in Dubai, we leverage the region's robust regulatory environment to offer all investors access to the most desirable assets.

www.tokinvest.capital

About Singularry SuperApp

Singularry SuperApp is a next-generation financial technology platform that unifies artificial intelligence, decentralized finance (DeFi), and cross-protocol interoperability within a single intelligent ecosystem. Its AI systems deliver human-level market analysis, adaptive risk management and automated on-chain execution, empowering users to invest, earn, and transact seamlessly across traditional finance and DeFi, redefining how people engage with the digital economy.

The app is built on BNB Chain and powered by its native $SINGULARRY token.