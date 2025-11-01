MNRE To Launch Small Hydro Policy To Boost Renewable Energy In North-East: Pralhad Joshi

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) is set to introduce a dedicated Small Hydro Policy aimed at accelerating clean-energy growth in India's North-Eastern region, New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi announced on Friday.

Speaking at a regional renewable-energy workshop in Guwahati, Joshi said the policy will support projects tailored to the region's hilly and river-rich geography, which is conducive to small hydro development.

Joshi noted that while the North-East has an estimated renewable-energy potential of 122 GW, only 5.1 GW has been installed so far.

He urged states to fast-track adoption of central programmes, including PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana and PM-KUSUM, pointing out that just 54,545 households in the region have benefited under the rooftop solar scheme to date.

Highlighting opportunities in solar, small hydro and biomass, the minister said greater local deployment will enable the region to play a more substantial role in meeting India's national renewable-energy targets.

He praised Assam's rollout of an Integrated Clean Energy Policy under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and reaffirmed MNRE's commitment to providing policy and financial support to the North-East.

Energy ministers from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim, Meghalaya and Tripura presented progress updates and challenges in scaling clean-energy adoption.

The programme also included discussions on green hydrogen, decentralised renewable systems and financing models to spur regional collaboration.

The event concluded with an appeal for greater collaboration between the Centre, state governments, and industry stakeholders to harness the North-East's renewable energy potential and bolster long-term energy security.

