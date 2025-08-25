J & K Govt Bans Use Of Pen Drives In Offices To Ensure Cyber Security

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered an immediate ban on the use of USB and pen drives in all official devices across government departments, citing the need to enhance cyber security and protect sensitive information.

According to a circular issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the decision has been taken to minimize risks of data breaches, malware infections, and unauthorized access. The ban applies to all administrative departments in Civil Secretariat Jammu and Srinagar, as well as Deputy Commissioner offices in districts.

The government has directed all departments to adopt GovDrive, a cloud-based storage platform offering 50 GB secure space for every government official, with centralized access and synchronization across devices. Details for use have been provided in official annexures.

In exceptional cases, controlled use of pen drives may be permitted, but only after formal approval from the State Informatics Officer (SIO), NIC, and subsequent registration. Such devices must be physically submitted for reconfiguration and authorization before use.

The circular also prohibits the use of public messaging platforms like WhatsApp and online services such as iLovePDF for processing, storing, or sharing official documents. Instead, all sensitive information, including ICT diagrams, IP details, and strategic technology plans, must be handled exclusively through approved secure channels.

Read Also Letter to Editor: Why Cybersecurity Is the Career Kashmir Must Embrace Cyber Crimes: Govt Blocks 6.69 Lakh SIMs, 1.32 Lakh IMEIs

Officials have been warned that failure to comply with these instructions will invite disciplinary action under rules governing official conduct, IT usage, and administrative responsibility. The government has emphasized immediate implementation of the new guidelines in the interest of secure and safe e-Governance.