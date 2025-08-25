Twin Cities Knife Show - The Only Custom Knife Show In Minnesota

The only custom knife show in Minnesota

The Twin Cities Knife Show will feature some of the region's top custom knifemakers as well as knifemaking suppliers.

- Chad - President Midwest Knifemakers GuildBLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Midwest Knifemakers Guild is proud to present the Twin Cities Knife Show , Minnesota's only custom knife show, on Friday, September 26 (12 PM – 6 PM) and Saturday, September 27 (10 AM – 6 PM) at the Bloomington, MN National Guard Armory (3300 W. 98th St., Bloomington, MN). Admission is free to the public.The Twin Cities Knife Show will feature some of the region's top custom knifemakers as well as knifemaking suppliers-offering everything from one-of-a-kind handmade knives to the tools, materials, and equipment needed to make your own.Show highlights include:Daily Door Prizes – Awarded throughout both days (no purchase necessary). Prizes generously supplied by USA Knifemaker Supply and the Midwest Knifemakers Guild.Raffle Prizes – Purchase tickets for a chance to win:A custom handmade CuMai knife by Denis TyrellA $1,500 gift certificate to HotShot OvensTwo one-day knife-making classes at Northstar ForgeFood Trucks On-Site – Enjoy a variety of food and refreshments while you shop and explore.Don't miss your chance to connect with talented makers, stock up on supplies, grab a bite from the food trucks, and experience the artistry of bladesmithing at the Twin Cities Knife Show.2025 Platinum Sponsors:Hot Shot Oven & KilnUltrex2025 Gold Sponsors:Atlas Knife & ToolNorthstar ForgeEvenheat

David Scadlock, Event Manager

Midwest Knifemakers Guild

