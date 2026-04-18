Budanov Says Russia Worried About Its Contingent In Transnistria

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Head of Ukraine's Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov in an exclusive interview with the YouTube channel Malenkaia Strana, Ukrinform reports.

“There is intelligence data indicating that the Russian military command has not abandoned its plans to intensify activity in Transnistria. I would call this a war of fears. The Russians are afraid for their contingent and want to take at least some measures to strengthen it so that it is ready to respond in some way if something happens to it,” he said.

According to Budanov, Ukraine is monitoring the situation and is ready to respond.

“We see and know about the plans, and we are also obliged to respond. This is a standard military approach,” the Head of the Presidential Office added.

Budanov also described the Russian military group in the unrecognized Transnistria as“too weak.”

“They cannot strengthen it, and they are the ones who are more afraid,” he added.

At the same time, the Head of the Presidential Office expressed doubt that Transnistria could be brought under control“without a single shot.”

“Without a single shot? I, for example, do not believe that. If the question is whether we could do it – yes, we could, with shots, but we could. However, I believe this is a premature question,” Budanov said.

Ukraine strengthening control on border withdue to risk of Russian actions – Podolyak

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky, commenting on statements about Russia's intention to create a buffer zone along Transnistria, said that Russians want to create a buffer zone along the entire border – not only with Ukraine but also with Belarus – but they lack forces for it.