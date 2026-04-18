Sunny Deol, Jyothika Unite For Excel Entertainment's Action Thriller Big Project Details Revealed

Sunny Deol's next film has been officially announced, creating major buzz. The actor will appear in a never-seen-before avatar, while the powerhouse team behind the project makes it a high-profile venture already.

A Bollywood Hungama report says Sunny Deol is entering a fresh new phase in his career. After doing back-to-back mass entertainers, he will now be seen in a very different role. Reports suggest this film will be a totally new zone for him, and that has got fans super excited.

This film is being produced under the Excel Entertainment banner, owned by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. What's more, South's star director A. R. Murugadoss is also part of the project. With such big names involved, this movie is already a high-profile affair.

The report quotes a source: 'Sunny Deol is teaming up with Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and A.R. Murugadoss for the first time, playing a completely new character. This will be a unique action thriller that will mark a new chapter in his career.'The film features Jyotika in a key role alongside Sunny Deol. There's already a lot of buzz about their on-screen chemistry. The movie is being described as a high-octane action thriller that will focus equally on a strong story and powerful performances.

Balaji Ganesh will direct this Sunny Deol starrer, marking his debut as a director. He has worked as a co-director with A.R. Murugadoss for a long time. Since he has experience with large-scale films, expectations are quite high.