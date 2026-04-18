Drones Attack Oil Depot In Sevastopol

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Moscow-installed head of Sevastopol, Mykhailo Razvozhayev, reported this on Telegram.

"The smoke visible in the Haharinskyi district is from a tank with residual fuel burning in the Kozacha Bukhta neighborhood. According to preliminary information, the fire was caused by a downed drone," the statement said.

Videos published on social media show a large fire in the area of the local port.

Ukrainian Defense Forces strike Russian 'Podlyot' and 'Nebo-M' radar systems, command posts, and storage base for Russian boats

As Ukrinform reported, in the Russian city of Tuapse in Krasnodar Krai, efforts are ongoing to extinguish a fire at a port's marine terminal that broke out after a drone attack on the night of April 1.