Drones Attack Oil Depot In Sevastopol
"The smoke visible in the Haharinskyi district is from a tank with residual fuel burning in the Kozacha Bukhta neighborhood. According to preliminary information, the fire was caused by a downed drone," the statement said.
Videos published on social media show a large fire in the area of the local port.Read also: Ukrainian Defense Forces strike Russian 'Podlyot' and 'Nebo-M' radar systems, command posts, and storage base for Russian boats
As Ukrinform reported, in the Russian city of Tuapse in Krasnodar Krai, efforts are ongoing to extinguish a fire at a port's marine terminal that broke out after a drone attack on the night of April 1.
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