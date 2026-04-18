Oil Dominates Kazakhstan's Exports Structure In 1Q2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). In Kazakhstan's export structure, crude oil and petroleum products accounting for the largest share of 48%.

Data obtained by Trend from the Bureau of the National Committee of Kazakhstan shows that other key export items include refined copper and copper alloys (8%), copper ores and concentrates (4.3%), ferroalloys (3.6%), and wheat and meslin (3.1%).

On the import side, major categories include petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons (3.8%), electric generating sets (3.5%), passenger cars and other motor vehicles (3.1%), telephone apparatus (2.9%), and vehicle bodies, including cabins (2.7%).

In terms of trade partners, Italy (18.1%) and China (15.6%) are the leading destinations for Kazakhstan's exports, followed by Russia (8.2%), the Netherlands (7.7%), Türkiye (7.6%), and France (6.9%).

For imports, China (31.4%) and Russia (31.3%) remain the dominant suppliers, while Germany (4.4%), the United States (4.1%), South Korea (2.9%), and Türkiye (2.2%) also play significant roles in Kazakhstan's import structure.

Kazakhstan's foreign trade turnover reached $21.7 billion in January-February 2026, marking an 11.3% year-on-year increase. Exports totaled $12 billion, up 11.3%, while imports rose 11.4% to $9.6 billion.