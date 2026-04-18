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Azerbaijan's Road Freight Shipments Via Transport Corridors Climb In 2M2026

Azerbaijan's Road Freight Shipments Via Transport Corridors Climb In 2M2026


2026-04-18 12:04:02
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. The volume of freight shipments by road in transport corridors across Azerbaijan climbed from January through February 2026 .

The data obtained by Trend from the State Statistical Committee shows that this figure totaled 1.8 million tons, reflecting a growth of 10% compared to the same period last year.

In the reporting period, freight shipments by road accounted for 17.5% in the structure of transport corridors.

During the first two months of 2025, 1.17 million tons of cargo were shipped by road in the transport corridors.

Azerbaijan serves as a critical road transport hub connecting Europe, Asia, Russia, and Iran through an integrated network of over 24,900 km of roads. Major international routes include the TRACECA corridor (Baku-Georgian border), the North-South corridor (Russia-Baku-Iran), and the emerging East-West Middle Corridor, facilitating trade via Caspian ferries and developed highways.

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Trend News Agency

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