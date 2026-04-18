Bhooth Bangla Day 1 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar Starrer Earns THIS Big Check

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's starrer released, but audiences are giving it mixed reviews. While some loved it, others are saying it's all hype and no horror. Amidst all this, the first-day collection figures are now out

This year's most-awaited film, 'Bhooth Bangla', has finally arrived in cinemas. This is Akshay Kumar's first movie release of the year, and he has high hopes for it. With this film, Akshay is making a comeback to his popular comedy genre.

The first-day earning figures for 'Bhooth Bangla' are here. According to a report from sacnilk, the film did a fantastic business of ₹12.25 crore on its opening day. Its gross collection stood at ₹18.90 crore.

You should know that the makers of 'Bhooth Bangla' held a paid preview show on Thursday, April 16, similar to what was done for Ranveer Singh's film 'Dhurandhar 2'. The film earned ₹3.50 crore from this preview show, while 'Dhurandhar 2' had collected ₹43 crore.According to sacnilk, 'Bhooth Bangla' earned a net total of ₹15.75 crore at the Indian box office on its first day, which includes the earnings from the paid previews. The film also did strong business worldwide, raking in ₹23.90 crore on its opening day. It is being screened in 12,382 shows across the country.Director Priyadarshan's 'Bhooth Bangla' is a horror-comedy film made with a budget of ₹120 crore. The movie features Akshay Kumar, Vamika Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajesh Sharma, and Mitali Parkar in lead roles. Akshay has also co-produced the film with Ekta and Shobha Kapoor.

'Bhooth Bangla' is the 7th film collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan. Before this, they worked together on 'Hera Pheri', 'Garam Masala', 'Bhagam Bhag', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', 'De Dana Dan', and 'Khatta Meetha'. Most of these films were big hits.