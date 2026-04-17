PSL: Usman, Rossouw Help Gladiators Secure Crucial Win Over Qalandars

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Quetta Gladiators jumped from sixth to fourth on the points table as they secured a crucial six-wicket win over Lahore Qalandars to bounce back from their eight-wicket loss to Peshawar Zalmi at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Friday night.

After Usman Tariq took 3-18 and Jahandad Khan picked up as many wickets for 35 runs, Quetta restricted Qalandars to 134 all out. In turn, a century partnership from Rilee Rossouw, who scored his second half-century in PSL, and Hasan Nawaz, who missed his fifty by one run, sealed the game for Gladiators.

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Lahore Qalandars have now incurred a nine-wicket, 76-run and a six-wicket loss in Karachi and find themselves at seventh with only four points to their name.

Quetta displaced Hyderabad Kingsmen at the fourth spot based on better net run rate pushing them a spot below. Karachi Kings have also six points but are placed sixth. Meanwhile, table toppers Peshawar Zalmi have now qualified for the playoffs with three game still to go and 13 points in the bag.

Brief scores:

Quetta Gladiators beat Lahore Qalandars by six wickets at National Bank Stadium, Karachi

Lahore Qalandars 134 all out, 19.5 overs (Haseebullah 33, Usama Mir 22, Fakhar Zaman 20; Usman Tariq 3-18, Jahandad Khan 3-35, Alzarri Joseph 2-41)

Quetta Gladiators 138-4, 16.2 overs (Rilee Rossouw 60 not out, Hasan Nawaz 49)

Player of the Match – Usman Tariq (Quetta Gladiators)

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