OCIACC Announces Mehregan: A Festival Of Persian Culture & Green Sustainability In Irvine

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Orange County Iranian American Chamber of Commerce (OCIACC), in partnership with its innovative TAVAN Initiative, is proud to announce the Mehregan Celebration, a modern take on the ancient Persian festival of autumn and thanksgiving.

Set for Saturday, September 20, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Turtle Rock Community Park in Irvine, this year's celebration blends rich cultural heritage with a new focus on environmental and business sustainability.

Mehregan: A Feast for the Senses and the Future

More than just a festival, this event is a bridge between community, culture, and commerce, designed to uplift local businesses and promote green practices. Attendees will experience:

.Cultural Immersion: Traditional Music & Dance Performances, poetry recital, and the beautiful Sofreh Mehr, the decorative centerpiece of the festival.

.Green Workshops: Engaging conversations on Sustainable Business Practices as part of the TAVAN Initiative. Sponsored by Orange County Power Authority.

.Family & Fun: Hands-on activities like Planting the Seed and a coloring station using Organic Paints, emphasizing eco-conscious creativity.

.A Taste of Tradition: Guests can enjoy a refreshing glass of Sharbat, an ancient Persian practice of offering a cooling, traditional beverage to guests, in addition to complimentary portions of Ash Reshteh, the classic, hearty Persian noodle soup.

“What makes this year's Mehregan unique is our purposeful shift to integrate culture with sustainable action,” said Shani Moslehi, CEO of OCIACC.“We are celebrating the abundance of our heritage while cultivating meaningful conversations about business resilience and responsibility for the environment. It's an investment in both our community and our planet.”

This event is a private reservation and is not endorsed or sponsored by the City of Irvine.

About OCIACC

Founded in 2015, the Orange County Iranian American Chamber of Commerce (OCIACC) is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs, business owners, and community members through networking, education, cultural engagement, and advocacy. In 2025, OCIACC proudly celebrates its 10-year anniversary with expanded programs under its TAVAN Initiative, Together for Advancement, Vitality and Networking.

