Dh1,000 Fine In UAE: From Drivers To Students Rules To Keep In Mind As School Buses Hit The Road
[This article, originally published in 2023, is being shared again ahead of the back to school season in UAE.]
With students heading back to classrooms, school buses are making their daily appearance on UAE roads. From early morning drop-offs to afternoon rush, bus travel takes up a big chunk of students, parents, as well as motorists' time.
As the school season kicks in, it's important to ensure student's safety, as well as other motorists. Here are some crucial reminders by the Ministry of Interior regarding traffic laws and violations to keep in mind as the familiar yellow buses hit our roads.
Vehicle drivers
Motorists have been urged by authorities to stop at the stop sign when encountering a school bus.
On non-compliance with the law, they will face a fine of Dh1,000 and 10 traffic points.
Bus supervisors
Bus supervisors or conductors hold key responsibilities when it comes to student's safety.
The authority has advised them to follow certain measures to ensure safe travel:
- Assist students while getting on and off the bus
Supervise students while they are on the bus Ensure no student is left behind on the bus at the end of each trip
Students
Students' role in traffic regulation and safety may seem negligible, but being at the other end of these initiatives, they hold responsibility too.
- Getting to the bus stop is the beginning of this journey, and authorities have advised students to be there 5 minutes before the bus arrives, in order to avoid any last minute hassle that could endanger someone's life.
They should avoid distracting the driver's attention during the journey They must maintain a calm atmosphere when travelling to and from school
