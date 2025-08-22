Manipal Academy Of Higher Education Dubai Campus Student-Led Sustainability Program Is Recognised By Majra, UAE Federal Government Entity And Is Awarded AED 20,000 Grant

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – August, 2025 – Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Dubai announces receiving a Verified Impact project stamp for its initiative 'Seeding Sustainability Program' aligned with Sustainable Impact, ESG's and SDG's in the UAE. This innovative program by Water Alliance was delivered by Manipal Academy of Higher Education Dubai's students across schools in the UAE and has been selected among the top 20 projects nationwide in MAJRA's Sustainable Impact Challenge 2025, earning the program an AED 20,000 grant.

The program has been delivered across schools in the UAE and directly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), 13 (Climate Action), and 14 (Life Below Water), while advancing the COP28 legacy of climate action in the UAE. The recognition comes during the UAE's Year of Community, highlighting MAHE Dubai's commitment to fostering environmental stewardship and community engagement through youth-led initiatives.

'Seeding Sustainability' represents a new approach to teaching environmental awareness, with MAHE Dubai students from the Manipal Environment Conservation Students (MECS) Club serving as mentors and educators to primary school students across the UAE. The program has already impacted over 780 students across three schools through interactive, gamified learning experiences designed to instill zero-waste living principles.

“Sustainability, to me, has never just been an initiative, it's a responsibility,” said Lead Coordinator Affan Ahamed Hussain, reflecting on the journey from a university environment club meeting to presenting at COP28.“What began as a humble initiative quickly transformed into a movement. We believed in first educating ourselves before taking that wisdom to where it was needed most: to school children and impacting local communities.”

The program's strength lies in its peer-led educational model, where university students undergo comprehensive training by Water Alliance before engaging with younger learners.“Student volunteers from MAHE Dubai had to undergo training by Water Alliance. As many were engaging with sustainability education for the first time, the initiative became a dual-layered learning experience – where students learned as they taught,” explained Dr. Bhakti More, Head of the Centre for ESG at MAHE Dubai campus.

The initiative has garnered significant community support, with schools reporting positive feedback from both students and parents. Ms. Joyeeta Bhattacharya, former Principal of Woodlem Park School in Ajman, noted that“the students who participated were thrilled, and the school received positive feedback from parents. We were glad to be part of a program that made a tangible impact on environmental awareness and behaviour change.”

The program's success is measured through pre- and post-surveys that track behavioral changes and knowledge retention among participating students, ensuring evidence-based impact assessment. This methodology aligns with MAJRA's criteria for supporting projects that demonstrate measurable environmental, social, and economic outcomes.

Former Program Director at Water Alliance, Edurne Gil de San Vicente, emphasized the program's unique approach:“This program's strength lies in its intergenerational approach – Manipal Academy of Higher Education Dubai students becoming changemakers in primary schools, creating a ripple effect of environmental awareness across communities.”

With the AED 20,000 grant from MAJRA, the team at MAHE Dubai plans an ambitious expansion to reach 5,000 students in the coming year, focusing on two key approaches: expanding into residential communities and collaborating with schools to integrate the program as a structured part of the curriculum.

The collaboration with Water Alliance has been instrumental in the program's success and recognition. Former Executive Director Linda Merieau praised the partnership saying:“Seeding Sustainability reflects what's possible when bold partnerships meet passionate youth. Thanks to the collaboration with MAHE Dubai and strong institutional support, we've shown that empowering the youngest generation to lead on zero-waste living can truly reshape the future.”

The MAJRA recognition places 'Seeding Sustainability' among top projects contributing to the UAE's ambitious sustainability agenda, including the nation's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative. This achievement demonstrates how educational institutions can drive meaningful community engagement while preparing the next generation of sustainability leaders during the UAE's Year of Community with the theme 'Hand in Hand.'

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai Campus, is a globally recognized institution dedicated to academic excellence, research, and innovation. Licensed by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MOHESR) and awarded a 5-star rating by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), MAHE Dubai offers a world-class learning environment designed to prepare students for success in a dynamic global landscape.

Established in 2000 as the first international branch campus of MAHE, India's largest private university, the Dubai campus is home to over 2,600 students from 50+ nationalities and supported by a distinguished faculty of 150+. The university offers 50+ programs across disciplines such as Engineering, IT, Business, Design, Architecture, Life Sciences, Biotechnology, Media, and Psychology.

Located in Dubai International Academic City, the 750,000 sq. ft. campus features advanced laboratories, specialized studios, innovation hubs, and vibrant student life facilities - fostering academic, creative, and personal growth.