Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zeenat Aman Believes Fashion Is For All Ages: 'Old Certainly Does Not Have To Mean Frumpy'

Zeenat Aman Believes Fashion Is For All Ages: 'Old Certainly Does Not Have To Mean Frumpy'


2025-08-22 10:00:23
(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Veteran actress Zeenat Aman believes fashion is for all ages. She is of the opinion, "Old certainly does not have to mean frumpy".

Dropping an assortment of her favourite looks from her test shoots over the past few years on social media, the 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' actress wrote: "Old certainly does not have to mean frumpy, and fashion is for all ages. You kids may have“swag”, but today I want to see senior style."

Asking Instagram users to share pictures of the elders in the family in stylish attire, Aman added: "If you have an aunt who sails through life in iconic outfits, a grandfather whose bowler hat is legendary, a mother whose saris are the talk of town... post a picture of them to your stories and tag me! It would be a pleasure to enjoy their looks and repost my favourites. Looking forward to celebrating the mature fashionistas in our midst."

From posing in a silk chequered blazer, to a simple white shirt, to a chic green overcoat, to an all black look, the 'Don' actress sizzled in every look she opted for.

The post was responded to with some loving compliments for the style icon in the comment section.

One of the netizens wrote, "Once a fashion icon, ALWAYS a fashion icon! You are always so effortlessly chic, @thezeenataman!"

Another one penned, "I've missed you!! Any thoughts on writing your biography? I refuse to let this go".

The third comment read, "I wish I can grow young as u at ur age".

A cybercitizen shared, "A Fashion Icon, love you maam".

Not just today, Aman has been setting fashion trends even since the beginning of her career. She has been a constant source of inspiration for the fashion mongers for decades now.

MENAFN22082025000231011071ID1109963659

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search