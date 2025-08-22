Barcelona Flamenco Ballet To Perform In Baku

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Barcelona Flamenco Ballet will perform the program "Carmen," based on the work by Georges Bizet, at Baku Music Academy's Opera Studio on September 9, Azernews reports. The evening is organized by AZKONSERT.

The Barcelona Flamenco Ballet (BFB) addresses the timeless myth of Carmen in its new project. This fresh reinterpretation of Georges Bizet's work introduces new flamenco elements that were previously unknown.

It goes beyond the traditional concept in which it was historically classified, adapting it to the realities of today's modern society.

The values that make Carmen a woman of our time, along with the adaptation of the music and flamenco ballet signed by David Gutiérrez, place the work in a new paradigm of the universal myth and 21st-century flamenco.

Despite the passage of time, "Carmen" continues to convey its message of freedom and courage in the face of an unequal world, where women are still fighting for their rights. Carmen is a prototype of a woman who faces a hostile and cruel male world, from which she does not survive, but leaves her example for future generations.

Carmen represents pain, passion, and a cry for freedom-emotions that flamenco art masterfully expresses in its most intense form. BFB tells the story written by Prosper Mérimée, delving into the love affair between the gypsy Carmen and the bullfighter Escamillo. Here, the language of flamenco is the best means of artistic expression for emotions, and it serves as the ideal thread to convey the passion of the main characters.

The show combines the most modern flamenco singing with original music.

Opera singing and Bizet's music blend traditional sounds with innovative touches of jazz and flamenco singing.

The choreography unites the worlds of flamenco ballet with stunning tap dance and the fresh spirit of contemporary dance.