Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan Aim To Deepen Trade, Economic Cooperation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan are committed to strengthening their trade and economic ties. Azernews reports that this was stated by Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, who spoke to journalists on Friday in Avaza.

“Our trilateral format has the potential to open a new chapter in deepening relations across multiple areas,” Minister Jabbarov said.“Based on the instructions of our heads of state, we are determined - alongside our counterparts - to expand and deepen cooperation in trade, transport, and energy. I am confident that the meeting will produce joint declarations, and we already have specific working decisions and cooperation formats in place. This initiative will undoubtedly bring our countries closer economically and strengthen regional transport and energy links.”

The minister also stressed the importance of developing collaboration in the humanitarian sphere.

“I'm confident that today, the heads of state will provide concrete assessments on these matters and assign clear tasks to ensure their implementation,” he concluded.