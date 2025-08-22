X Reaches Tentative Settlement With Ex-Twitter Workers Over $500M Claim

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Elon Musk's X has settled a protracted legal dispute with former employees of Twitter over a $500 million severance pay claim. The tentative deal marks a significant step in resolving a lawsuit filed after Musk's acquisition of the social media platform in 2022, which led to widespread layoffs and restructurings.

The settlement, still subject to court approval, is seen as a crucial development in the ongoing legal battle, which centres on claims that former Twitter staff were wrongfully denied severance payments following Musk's purchase of the company. These workers had filed a lawsuit alleging that they were not compensated as required by law, despite being laid off without proper notice.

The lawsuit originally sought to secure $500 million in severance and benefits for former Twitter employees, with the suit's scope including individuals from various departments, including engineering, customer service, and marketing. Musk's acquisition, which was met with significant controversy and tumult, saw a rapid transformation of the platform, including massive job cuts that impacted thousands of employees worldwide.

Under the terms of the settlement, X, formerly known as Twitter, has agreed to pay a substantial but undisclosed amount in severance pay and other benefits to those affected. While the financial terms of the agreement are not fully revealed, sources close to the deal have indicated that the settlement could be far less than the original $500 million sought.

The litigation stemmed from Musk's decision to significantly scale down Twitter's workforce in the wake of his $44 billion takeover. In the months that followed, employees were either let go or offered severance packages, which many felt were insufficient or not aligned with standard industry practices. Twitter's abrupt changes under Musk led to complaints from former workers about the lack of transparency and fairness in the layoff process.

The legal battle has drawn attention due to the way it highlights the broader impact of Musk's corporate strategy on workers' rights. Critics of the billionaire's leadership at X have pointed to the rapid restructuring as indicative of a lack of concern for the wellbeing of employees. Furthermore, the mass layoffs, which affected thousands, became a focal point of broader discussions about labour practices in Silicon Valley, particularly in high-profile tech acquisitions.

Musk, who had previously defended his approach to workforce reductions, has faced ongoing scrutiny over his management style, especially as it relates to employee treatment. He has argued that drastic changes were necessary to revitalise the company and align it with his vision for the platform's future, including a shift towards a more subscription-based revenue model. However, critics maintain that the layoffs and severance issues demonstrate the perils of aggressive corporate restructurings that disregard the needs of workers.

As X now moves to resolve the lawsuit, it remains to be seen how the company will address other ongoing concerns regarding its workforce, particularly in terms of job security and employee benefits. The tentative settlement could set a precedent for how similar cases might unfold, particularly in cases involving corporate acquisitions and their impact on workers.

