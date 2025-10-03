We Don't Have To Depend On Anyone: Women Of Bihar Celebrate Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 3 (IANS) Women across Bihar on Friday expressed joy and optimism following the launch of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, a state-funded employment scheme aimed at promoting financial independence and empowerment of women.

Launched recently by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the initiative offers direct financial support to women to help them start their own businesses or income-generating activities. Beneficiaries across the state have started receiving an initial assistance of Rs 10,000 through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Speaking to IANS, women in Patna shared their happiness and emphasised how the scheme is helping them become self-reliant.

“We are happy after getting Rs 10,000. I will use this money to start a photocopying business. PM Modi is doing a really good job for women. He is encouraging us to move ahead in life,” said Pinki Kumari, a beneficiary.

Sushma, another recipient, highlighted the challenges she previously faced.

“I used to do stitching work but often struggled due to a lack of funds. With this money, I've started selling lace and saree falls. There was a time I couldn't support my family financially, but now, I am able to contribute.”

Tara Devi also expressed similar sentiments.

“We are grateful for the Rs 10,000 support. It has given us the chance to start our own businesses. Earlier, many women were dependent on their husbands. Now, we are becoming independent. This will not only change our lives but also help shape a better future for our children.”

Anju Kumari shared,“We received the money just before Diwali, and now I won't have to rely on my husband for festival expenses. I feel more empowered.”

The Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana is a flagship initiative of the Government of Bihar aimed at fostering self-employment and sustainable livelihoods for women. The scheme provides financial assistance to one woman from each eligible family to help them start small-scale enterprises of their choice. Sectors covered under the scheme include agriculture, animal husbandry, tailoring, handicrafts, weaving, and other cottage industries.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries will initially receive Rs 10,000, with the potential for additional support of up to Rs 2 lakh in future phases. The initiative is community-driven, with resource persons from Self Help Groups (SHGs) offering training and guidance. To enhance market access, the state government also plans to develop Gramin Haat-Bazaars to facilitate the sale of goods produced by these women entrepreneurs.

The statewide launch of the scheme is being celebrated across districts, blocks, clusters, and villages, with more than 1 crore women participating in the programme.