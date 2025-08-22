Navoba Celebrates The 2025 LGBT Veteran's Business Enterprise® Of The Year At The 2025 NGLCC Conference

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Earlier this week, the National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA ) proudly hosted the 2025 LGBT Veteran's Business Enterpriseof the Year Awards Ceremony during the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) Conference at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. Sponsored by Capital One, the event brought together procurement leaders from Fortune 1000 companies, community partners, and Veteran's Business Enterprisesfor a night of networking and celebrations.The awards were presented by NaVOBA President and CEO Matthew Pavelek, who opened the ceremony by highlighting the vital role veteran-owned businesses play in strengthening economic inclusion.“Veterans are the intersection between all diverse communities,” said Matthew Pavelek. "Americans from all walks of life serve in our military. For the last 50 years they have all volunteered to serve our country and we're honored to celebrate that sacrifice and diversity.”NaVOBA proudly recognizes Joy Baucom, Founder and CEO of Diligence Security Group, as the 2025 LGBT Veteran's Business Enterpriseof the Year. Headquartered in Oakland, California, DSG provides armed, unarmed, and patrol security services to federal, state, and municipal agencies throughout California. A U.S. Army veteran and former intelligence analyst who served two tours in Iraq from 2003 to 2007, Joy founded DSG with a mission of delivering community-focused, culturally informed security. Her leadership has driven explosive growth-from $1.9M in 2021 to a projected $5.2M in 2024-and secured major contracts like a $2 million award from Alameda County's Social Services Agency. As a Black queer woman veteran, Joy is a powerful advocate for representation, authenticity, and economic empowerment. She also serves on the board of the Golden Gate Business Association (GGBA), the nation's first LGBTQ+ chamber of commerce. Read her spotlight at href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">/vbe-spotlight-dsgThe first Veteran's Business EnterpriseWe Love Award was presented to Michelle Jolivet, Founder and CEO of DEI Recruiting and Consulting, a Dallas-based firm offering tailored HR, recruiting, and training services to small and mid-sized businesses. A U.S. Air Force veteran who served from 1982 to 1993, Michelle launched her company in 2021 and quickly grew its footprint by introducing high-impact services like fractional HR and inclusive workplace training. Her upcoming rebrand to HR-Inclusion reflects her bold commitment to helping businesses build equitable, people-centered workplaces. Certified by both WBENC and the NGLCC, Michelle pairs business acumen with community service-volunteering for nonprofits, mentoring diverse founders, and supporting veteran-focused initiatives like Beyond the Battlefield. Read more atThe second Veteran's Business EnterpriseWe Love Award went to Michael Pleasant, Founder and CEO of Open Security Inc., as the 2025 LGBT Veteran's Business Enterpriseof the Year. Headquartered in Kent, Washington, Open Security provides advanced cybersecurity solutions for large corporations across the country. A U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served from 2007 to 2013, Michael founded the company in 2016 and has driven consistent 20% year-over-year growth. His recent expansion into Seattle-strategically located near Joint Base Lewis–McChord-demonstrates a deep commitment to supporting both his internal team and the surrounding veteran community. A recognized thought leader and Aspen Institute Ideas Festival Fellow, Michael is also actively certified with Disability:IN and the NGLCC, further reinforcing his role as a trailblazer in diverse supplier excellence. Learn more atAlso honored at the celebration was Brian Hall, Manager of Supplier Diversity at Shell USA, who received the Plank Owner Award.“NaVOBA would not be here without Brian Hall and his dedication to veteran-owned businesses. Brian has been a staunch advocate long before NaVOBA launched, was vital to our pilot program to create our certification, and was part of our foundational Board of Directors. We're honored to recognize him as a plank owner of this organization,” said President Matthew Pavelek.The 2025 LGBT Veteran's Business Enterpriseof the Year Awards Reception highlighted the bold vision, resilience, and impact of these remarkable entrepreneurs. Their leadership is not only transforming industries but setting the standard for what veteran- and LGBTQ+-owned businesses can achieve.NaVOBA remains committed to creating corporate contracting opportunities for America's Veteran and Service-Disabled Veteran Business Enterprises(VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition, and education. To learn more about NaVOBA's mission, visit .

