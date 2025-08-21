UAE: More Students Choose Europe For Higher Education Over UK, US Here's Why

As the global higher education landscape continues to evolve, UAE-wide university admissions experts are observing a shift away from traditional destinations like the UK, USA, and Australia, toward more cost-effective alternatives closer to home.

Rising costs, political uncertainty, and personal safety are prompting students to rethink their options, with several of this year's students opting for top-tier universities in Europe.

Some of these destinations are emerging as a practical and appealing alternative for those seeking quality, affordability, and long-term career opportunities closer to home.

Heading to the Netherlands

Abhinav Chamoli, an 18-year-old graduate from Ambassador School Dubai, will soon be heading to the Netherlands to study Aerospace Engineering at TU Delft, the country's highest-ranking university. Initially drawn to the prestige of top universities in the US, Chamoli ultimately made a calculated decision to choose Europe for its practical approach to graduate employability for overseas students.

Chamoli explained,“I was seriously considering America of course, as the symbolic homeland of aerospace innovation, but the job prospects for international students there are not as strong as in other places. Europe, and particularly the Netherlands, offers better long-term opportunities for working in the aerospace sector.”

For Chamoli, the decision was not purely academic, but also a longtime personal passion. He said,“My interest in aerospace began in childhood and evolved into a deeper fascination when I started learning physics.”

Another student, Arjun Menon Tiwari, is preparing to start his integrated bachelor's and master's degree at the University of Helsinki in Finland. With a strong academic profile, including a 1520 SAT score, Arjun explored destinations across the UK, Ireland, and the Netherlands, and was accepted into leading US universities, including NYU and Boston University, before settling on the Nordic institution.

Tiwari said,“The University of Helsinki offered the right balance for me; it's highly ranked and offers flexible study pathways which means I would be able to explore my passion for life sciences alongside my studies in computer science. The graduate employability prospects are also exciting, with many tech multinationals based in Scandinavia.”

Cultural and practical factors also played a part in Arjun's decision. He added,“The straightforward nature of Nordic people really appeals to me, and Helsinki is much closer to home here in the UAE than destinations like the US or Australia. That proximity, combined with the cost efficiencies and quality of education made Finland the natural choice for me.”

How students choose

At a time when applicants are looking beyond traditional options, COO of UniHawk, Rashmi Menon, believes it's more important than ever for students to find the best-fit university.

Menon said,“Studying overseas is no longer about following the crowd, it's about aligning individual ambitions with practical realities. Students can gain a personally fulfilling experience while still earning a world-class degree. Whether their focus is on graduate employability, cultural diversity, or long-term professional mobility, there are a wide range of options beyond the traditional.”

The trend is supported by data. Notably, as per Eurostat, 1.76 million students from abroad (from other EU countries or non-EU countries) undertook tertiary-level studies across the EU in 2023.

Germany alone hosted 423,200 foreign students, accounting for 24 per cent of all international tertiary students in the EU, compared with France, which held the next largest share at 16 per cent.

Prabhjeet Singh, Founder and CEO of Glinks International, said,“Germany, Italy, Spain, and Denmark are attracting more UAE students due to affordable tuition and strong academic programs. These countries also offer a mix of cultural appeal and Local & English-taught courses, making them appealing alternatives to the UK, USA, Canada, New Zealand and Australia.”

Singh also highlighted that traditional destinations are making changes to improve the international student experience and will remain a top choice.

“However, European destinations like Germany, Italy, Spain, and Denmark are gaining popularity due to their affordability, globally recognised degrees, and diverse academic opportunities.”

Rema Menon Vellat, Director of Counselling Point Training and Development, added,“Students are increasingly looking for options in Europe. The cost, reputation, quality of education and post-study work options are important considerations while choosing a higher education destination. More than just the cost factor, it is the geopolitical situation, revised visa regulations and job opportunities that are impacting choice. In most of these destinations, the tuition fee is cost-effective and attractive for families.”