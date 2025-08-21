Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) OTCQB Listing Successfully Completed

Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) (FRA:NC3) (OTCMKTS:RLMLF) is pleased to announce it has commenced trading on the OTCQB(R) Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "RLMLF".

The uplisting to the premium tier of the U.S. OTC Markets represents a significant milestone in the Company's strategy to expand its U.S. investor base and enhance access for North American institutional and retail investors.

Highlights

Commenced trading on the OTCQB(R) under the ticker symbol RLMLF, upgrading from the OTCID(R).

Significantly increases visibility and access to U.S. investors by enabling broker-dealer support and 'Blue Sky' compliance, allowing the Company's shares to be legally offered and recommended to retail and institutional investors across a large number of U.S. states.

The U.S. listing provides exposure to a market that includes other U.S. listed critical metals companies such as MP Materials (NYSE:MP), Perpetua Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PPTA), Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ:CRML), and NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB).

The OTCQB listing provides improved access for U.S. investors. RML's Horse Heaven project is located adjacent to Perpetua Resources' Stibnite Antimony-Gold Mine, a project familiar to many U.S. critical minerals investors.

Non-dilutive uplisting: No capital raising or new share issuance required.

Enhances U.S. presence for potential U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) funding opportunities and potential inclusion in fast-track permitting initiatives for critical minerals projects.

Provides a platform for potential U.S. corporate opportunities, including acquisitions, mergers, and joint ventures.

The listing occurs amid high investor interest in Antimony, driven by its use in the defence, semiconductor, and clean energy sectors, and concerns around supply chain concentration.

About OTCQB

The OTCQB is a premium tier of the OTC Markets Group, designed for established and developing U.S. and international companies. To qualify, companies must meet financial, governance, and compliance standards. RML's uplisting aligns with its strategy to grow its presence in the U.S. and engage with a market supportive of domestic critical minerals projects.

The Company's shares will continue to trade on the ASX under the ticker code RML. No new ordinary shares have been issued in connection with the OTCQB listing, and there is no change to the Company's capital structure.

With trading active on both the ASX and OTCQB, and with drilling underway at its Horse Heaven Antimony-Gold project, RML is positioned to capitalise on growing investor appetite for exposure to the critical minerals sector.

-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/twitter-social.png" border="0">









Aharon Zaetz Executive Director Resolution Minerals Ltd M: +61 424 743 098 ... Jane Morgan Investor Relations Jane Morgan Management M: +61 405 555 618 ...