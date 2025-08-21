Empireworks Reconstruction Secures Spot At No. 4379 On The 2025 Inc. 5000 List
"We are honored to be once again recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in America. This truly is a reflection of how fantastic and exceptional our team is. EmpireWorks' growth is incredibly organic, and we have managed to make the Inc. 5000 list eight times in the past 13 years - a rare distinction we are proud to share with our valued clients and the communities we serve," said Michael Profant, CEO of EmpireWorks.
Growth with a Commitment to Care
EmpireWorks Reconstruction continues to build lasting relationships with property managers, homeowner associations, and commercial clients by combining exceptional service with long-term reliability. Its core services are exterior painting, waterproofing, reconstruction, wood repair, and project management - are delivered with the same care and attention to detail that have defined the company for over two decades.
About the Inc. 5000
The Inc. 5000 list ranks privately held U.S. companies based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. The complete list, including searchable profiles by industry, region, and company size, will be available at . The top 500 companies will also be featured in the August 2025 issue of Inc. magazine.
About EmpireWorks Reconstruction
Founded in 2002, EmpireWorks Reconstruction is a national provider of exterior construction services. The company specializes in painting, waterproofing, reconstruction, and repairs. With a reputation for responsiveness, safety, and reliable project execution, EmpireWorks partners with clients to protect and enhance the communities they manage and serve.
Media Contact
Contact Person: Tabor Lewis- Director of Marketing
Email: [email protected]
Website:
SOURCE EmpireWorks Reconstruction
