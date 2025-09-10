Michael Vazquez
I am Teaching Assistant Professor in the Department of Philosophy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. I am also Associate Director of the Parr Center for Ethics. I received my PhD in Philosophy from the University of Pennsylvania, where I have continued to serve as a Lecturer in the Graduate School of Education. Prior to my doctoral studies, I received a BA in Philosophy and Humanities from Villanova University (2014) and completed the post-baccalaureate program in Classical Studies at the University of Pennsylvania (2015).
I am an advocate for publicly engaged philosophy and interdisciplinary collaboration. I work with campus and community partners to promote philosophical and humanistic reflection in K-12 schools, community colleges, libraries, prisons, museums, professional organizations, retirement communities, and more.
I lead a public humanities partnership with TED-Ed to produce a series of accessible videos on real-world ethical dilemmas and moral philosophy.
I am also involved in a number of research projects aimed at assessing the impact of philosophy on the cultivation of intellectual and moral virtues in learners across the lifespan.Experience
-
–present
Teaching Assistant Professor of Philosophy, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
-
2020
University of Pennsylvania, PhD, Philosophy
