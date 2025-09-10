Michael Vazquez

MENAFN - The Conversation) Teaching Assistant Professor of Philosophy, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Profile Articles Activity

I am Teaching Assistant Professor in the Department of Philosophy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. I am also Associate Director of the Parr Center for Ethics. I received my PhD in Philosophy from the University of Pennsylvania, where I have continued to serve as a Lecturer in the Graduate School of Education. Prior to my doctoral studies, I received a BA in Philosophy and Humanities from Villanova University (2014) and completed the post-baccalaureate program in Classical Studies at the University of Pennsylvania (2015).

I am an advocate for publicly engaged philosophy and interdisciplinary collaboration. I work with campus and community partners to promote philosophical and humanistic reflection in K-12 schools, community colleges, libraries, prisons, museums, professional organizations, retirement communities, and more.

I lead a public humanities partnership with TED-Ed to produce a series of accessible videos on real-world ethical dilemmas and moral philosophy.

I am also involved in a number of research projects aimed at assessing the impact of philosophy on the cultivation of intellectual and moral virtues in learners across the lifespan.

–present Teaching Assistant Professor of Philosophy, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

2020 University of Pennsylvania, PhD, Philosophy

