Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


G7 Expresses Concern Over China's Nuclear Expansion

2025-08-21 02:51:18
(MENAFN) The Group of Seven (G7) nations voiced serious apprehension on Wednesday regarding what they described as China's "significant nuclear weapons build-up."

They criticized the Chinese approach for its "lack of transparency and meaningful safeguards," raising alarms about the potential for accidental nuclear escalation.

In a collective declaration issued by the Non-Proliferation Directors Group—a platform where the G7 (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States) and the European Union discuss strategies to uphold global disarmament and arms control—the group underscored the existence of "an increasingly uncertain security environment."

The statement emphasized the belief that substantial headway in disarmament and non-proliferation can only be achieved through "sustained engagement and mutual understanding" among all involved parties.

Addressing the growing global interest in nuclear power, the G7 pledged to work jointly to ensure that civilian nuclear programs worldwide conform to the strictest international protocols on safety, protection, and oversight.

These measures include adherence to widely recognized standards, policies, and best practices.

The declaration also reaffirmed the group's strong stance against the spread of nuclear weapons, calling it harmful to "international peace and security."

The G7 further expressed their steadfast determination to support peace and stability in the Middle East. In this context, they stressed that Iran "can never have or acquire a nuclear weapon."

Finally, the statement urged a return to diplomatic talks aimed at crafting a "comprehensive, verifiable, and durable agreement" to address the concerns surrounding Iran's nuclear ambitions.

