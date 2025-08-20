Aerospace Composites Market Comprehensive Research Study, Business Overview And Regional Forecast To 2030

MENAFN - GetNews) The aerospace composites industry is expanding rapidly, driven by the demand for lightweight, fuel-efficient, and high-performance materials. Key players such as Hexcel Corporation, Toray Industries, Solvay, SGL Carbon, and Teijin Limited are leading advancements in carbon fiber, resin systems, and innovative applications, strengthening the sector's role in next-generation aircraft and space technologies.

The aerospace composites market is expected to grow from USD 30.3 billion in 2025 to USD 53.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. The report includes deep analysis of microeconomic and macroeconomic factors impacting the growth of the global aerospace composites market. With the help of exhaustive research studies provided in the report, readers can easily become familiar with key dynamics of the market, including aerospace composites market growth , drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The growth of the aerospace composites market is driven by several key factors, including the need for improved fuel efficiency through weight reduction, enhanced performance enabled by high strength-to-weight ratios, and lower maintenance requirements due to superior resistance to environmental degradation. Regulatory mandates aimed at reducing emissions, coupled with ongoing advancements in material science and manufacturing technologies, are accelerating the adoption of composites in aerospace. Their design flexibility allows for the creation of more aerodynamically efficient aircraft structures, aligning with the increasing global demand for air travel and rising military needs. Moreover, the industry's growing emphasis on sustainability is encouraging the use of composites that not only deliver high performance but also minimize environmental impact across their lifecycle.

The glass fiber segment is projected to register the third-highest CAGR in the aerospace composites market during the forecast period.

The aerospace composites market is segmented based on the fiber types into glass fiber, carbon fiber, ceramic fiber, and other fibers. Glass fiber composites hold a significant share in the aerospace composites market due to their lightweight nature, cost-effectiveness, and favorable mechanical properties. Widely used in commercial and military aircraft, rotorcraft, and interior components, they offer a high stiffness-to-density ratio and good durability, making them a viable alternative to more expensive carbon fiber. Their ability to reduce weight without compromising strength supports fuel efficiency and sustainability goals. Ongoing advancements in manufacturing and material compatibility are further enhancing their performance, driving increased adoption across a range of aerospace applications.

The ceramic matrix segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global aerospace composites market, in terms of value.

The ceramic matrix composites segment is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period. This is driven by increasing demand for high-performance, lightweight materials in advanced aerospace applications. Known for their exceptional heat resistance, strength, and durability, CMCs are ideal for use in turbine engines and high-stress components. Ongoing advancements in manufacturing technologies and the push for more fuel-efficient, environmentally compliant aircraft are further accelerating their adoption across both commercial and military aerospace sectors.

The resin transfer molding (RTM) process is projected to hold the second-largest share of the aerospace composites market during the forecast period.

The resin transfer molding (RTM) process is expected to hold the second-largest share of the global aerospace composites market during the forecast period. RTM is increasingly favored in aerospace manufacturing due to its ability to produce complex, high-performance components with precision and consistency. The process involves injecting resin into a closed mold containing dry fiber preforms, allowing for excellent control over fiber placement, resin content, and part geometry. This results in components that are lightweight, structurally robust, and have high-quality surface finishes on both sides. RTM also offers improved production efficiency, reduced material waste, and compatibility with automation, making it ideal for both small-batch and high-volume production. As the aerospace industry continues to prioritize advanced manufacturing techniques that meet rising performance, safety, and sustainability standards, RTM is expected to see widespread adoption in the fabrication of fuselage sections, wing components, fairings, and interior parts.

The military aircraft segment is projected to be the third-fastest-growing aircraft type in the global aerospace composites market.

The use of aerospace composites in the military aircraft segment has gained significant traction, driven by the need for lighter, more durable, and high-performing aircraft capable of operating under extreme conditions. Materials such as carbon fiber and ceramic matrix composites offer key advantages, including weight reduction for improved fuel efficiency and extended range, enhanced strength, and superior heat resistance crucial for modern high-speed and combat aircraft. Additionally, their ability to reduce radar cross-sections supports advanced stealth capabilities. Technological advancements in manufacturing processes, including automated lay-up and resin transfer molding, are further accelerating composite adoption. With global defense forces focused on modernizing and expanding their fleets, there is growing demand for composites in both new military aircraft development and the retrofitting of existing platforms to meet evolving strategic and operational requirements.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the third-highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The aerospace composites market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Asia Pacific aerospace composites market is witnessing rapid growth, driven by a combination of strong industry demand and regional advancements. China, one of the world's leading producers and consumers of aerospace composites, is at the forefront, fueled by its expanding domestic aircraft manufacturing sector and rising need for lightweight, fuel-efficient materials. This surge in demand is significantly boosting market growth across the region. Additionally, countries like Japan and South Korea, with well-established aerospace and defense industries, are playing a vital role in supporting this expansion. Their emphasis on technological innovation and sustainability aligns well with the performance and environmental benefits offered by aerospace composites, ensuring sustained market momentum in the coming years.

Aerospace Composites Companies

Prominent companies in the aerospace composites market include Syensqo (Belgium), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan), Hexcel Corporation (US), Teijin Limited (Japan), SGL Carbon (Germany), Spirit AeroSystems (US), Materion Corporation (US), Lee Aerospace (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), 3M (US), FDC Composites Inc. (Canada), Avior Produits Intégrés Inc. (Canada), Collins Aerospace (US), and Aernnova Aerospace S.A. (Spain), among others.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan)

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation is a leading player in the aerospace composites market, offering a vertically integrated portfolio that spans PAN- and pitch-based carbon fibers, thermoset and thermoplastic prepregs, carbon fiber-reinforced plastics (CFRPs), and advanced molding solutions under brands like Pyrofil, DIALEAD, KyronTEX, and KyronMAX. The company serves key aerospace segments, including commercial aviation, defense, space, and UAVs, by delivering lightweight, high-strength, flame-retardant, fatigue-resistant, and temperature-resistant composite materials for interior structures, propulsion components, and structural parts. With manufacturing and R&D facilities across Japan, the US, and Europe, as well as strategic expansions like the acquisition of Italy's CPC SRL for CF-SMC and PCM molding, Mitsubishi Chemical has reinforced its position in the global market. It also focuses on sustainability through closed-loop carbon fiber recycling and bio-based prepregs, while investing in next-generation technologies via Diamond Edge Ventures. The company's deep technical expertise, global footprint, aerospace certifications, and focus on lightweighting and durability make it a preferred supplier for aerospace OEMs worldwide.

Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)

Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan) is a prominent supplier to the aerospace sector, offering advanced thermoset and thermoplastic composite materials used in manufacturing lightweight general aviation, military, and unmanned aircraft. The company is also a key provider of composites for the satellite, space exploration, and launch vehicle industries. Its products are extensively utilized across urban air mobility, defense, commercial, and industrial applications. Aerospace composite materials are primarily supplied through its subsidiary, Toray Advanced Composites. With operations spanning 29 countries, particularly in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America, Toray emphasizes long-term agreements as a core strategy to expand its presence in the aerospace composites market.

Hexcel Corporation (US)

Hexcel Corporation (US) is a prominent player in the aerospace composites market, renowned for supplying advanced carbon fiber composites to major aircraft manufacturers such as Boeing and Airbus. Around half of the company's revenue is generated from its aerospace segment, with a strong emphasis on both commercial and defense applications. Hexcel's composite solutions are widely used in commercial and military fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, business jets, UAVs, and spacecraft, reflecting its extensive experience and reliability in fulfilling aerospace and defense contracts. Its composites are valued for being lightweight, high-strength, corrosion-resistant, and easily moldable into complex shapes, offering superior durability and structural performance. The company also operates Aerospace Composites Malaysia (ACM), a joint venture that plays a key role in manufacturing high-performance, cost-efficient composite components for Boeing programs, leveraging advanced manufacturing technologies and lean production practices.

