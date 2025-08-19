Block Advisors Awards Six Women-Owned Small Businesses With Second Annual 'Fund Her Future' Grant

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block Advisors by H&R Block today announces the six recipients of its second annual Fund Her Future grant program. The program provides $100,000 in grants to women-owned small businesses. This includes one $50,000 grant and five $10,000 grants, along with one year of Block Advisors small business services such as bookkeeping , payroll , tax preparation , and business formation assistance – all powered by the Company's trusted human expertise. Seeing a 30% submission increase from last year with 8,000+ applicants, the program addresses the critical need for funding and support among women entrepreneurs.

From upcycled art that empowers women to heritage-based body care supporting girls' health and education in Ghana, the 2025 Fund Her Future recipients are united by a single, powerful mission: to serve and uplift their communities, whether across the street or around the globe.

“Reading this year's entries and seeing the passion and personal stories behind each one of these small businesses was inspiring. These founders are solving real-world problems,” said Jamil Khan, Chief Small Business Officer at H&R Block.“Our 2024 State of Women's Small Business Report found that 98% of small business owners were driven to start their business to improve their communities. The 2025 pool of applicants exemplify that spirit, and their commitment to giving back is exactly why this program exists.”

Amy Peterson, founder of Rebel Nell and recipient of a $50,000 grant and one year of Block Advisors small business services, launched the company in 2013 to fuse her passion for empowering women with a deep love for Detroit's vibrant street art. Rebel Nell transforms fallen graffiti into bold, one-of-a-kind jewelry, handcrafted by women overcoming barriers such as homelessness, seeking asylum, or living with disabilities. Through its robust workforce development program, Rebel Nell provides more than just employment - offering financial literacy education, housing support, and career development resources to help women reclaim their independence. In addition to its product line, Rebel Nell also offers immersive hands-on experiences and meaningful corporate gifting opportunities, making it a go-to partner for companies seeking purpose-driven team engagement and impact at scale.

“Receiving the Fund Her Future Grant means the world to us. It's not just financial support and access to business expertise-it's a powerful reminder that people believe in our mission at Rebel Nell,” said Peterson.“This grant honors the strength of the women we serve and gives us the fuel to keep fighting for their future.”

Five additional recipients were awarded $10,000 grants and one year of Block Advisors services:



Heather Boles | Mozzie Style , based in Norman, OK: Motivated by the threat of vector-born illnesses like the Zika virus, Heather designs full-body mosquito net clothing with the goal of protecting skin while maintaining a strong sense of style.

Adrienne Bitar, PhD and Jennifer Han, PharmD | Seen Nutrition , based in Ithaca, NY: After Jennifer was diagnosed with osteoporosis, she and Adrienne used their respective expertise in pharmacy and food studies to innovate the first dietary calcium supplement made exclusively from food sources.

Hilary Cocalis | Sipwell Wine Co. based in Encinitas, CA: Leveraging her background in the beer industry, Hilary launched a premium, single-serving canned organic wine that promotes moderation, sustainability, and community through its“Sip Responsibly” pledge.

Irene Bekoe | That Good Good Shea based in Raleigh, NC: Irene draws on her Ghanaian heritage and personal eczema journey to create a shea butter body care line that nourishes skin and helps fund menstrual product access for girls in the regions where her ingredients are sourced. Jocelyn Ramirez | Todo Verde based in Los Angeles, CA: Inspired by her Latin American roots, Jocelyn created a line of gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO products that help families cook healthy meals with true-to-culture flavors.



Celebrating its 70th anniversary, and echoing its Mainstreet business origin story, H&R Block proudly celebrates this year's Fund Her Future Grant recipients. These businesses reflect the company's spirit of innovative problem-solving, community commitment, and human connection. Each recipient will receive a tailored suite of Block Advisors services to support their unique business journey, including business formation, bookkeeping, payroll, and tax preparation.

The selection process was conducted in partnership with Hello Alice, the nation's largest digital community empowering 1.5 million small business owners with the tools, resources, and connections they need to grow. Hello Alice facilitated the application process and helped narrow the pool of more than 8,000 applicants. Finalists then participated in a rigorous interview and assessment process to identify six standout entrepreneurs whose businesses demonstrate innovation, impact, and growth potential.

To learn more about the 2025 Fund Her Future Grant program and this year's recipients, visit .

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products , and small-business solutions . The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce . Through Block Advisors and Wave , the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News .

