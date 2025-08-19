403
Death Toll from Factory Explosion in Russia Rises
(MENAFN) The number of fatalities resulting from the explosion that occurred last week at a manufacturing facility in Russia's Ryazan region has increased to 25, according to emergency responders on Tuesday.
In a formal update, the Emergency Situations Ministry reported that an additional victim’s remains were located during ongoing recovery operations. It also stated that the tally of those injured has grown to 158.
The ministry had earlier informed a state-run news agency on Monday that the confirmed death toll had climbed to 24.
The explosion happened last Friday in the village of Lesnoy, situated approximately 250 kilometers (155 miles) southeast of Moscow.
Quoting Ryazan Governor Pavel Malkov, the news agency previously reported that the explosion occurred at a "gunpowder shop" within the Elastik factory.
A criminal investigation has been initiated in connection with the event, on grounds of suspected breaches of “industrial safety requirements,” according to the news agency, citing the regional division of the Russian Investigative Committee.
