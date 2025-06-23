Egypt Condemns Deadly Damascus Church Terrorist Bombing That Killed 22
In a statement, the Egyptian foreign ministry extended its sincere condolences to the Syrian people and the victims' families, and wished the injured a speedy recovery. The government reaffirmed its unwavering position against all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism.
The statement also reiterated the importance of uniting regional and international efforts to eliminate terrorism, eradicate its sources, and confront criminal acts that seek to undermine security and stability.
Syrian officials have announced that their preliminary investigation indicates the involvement of the ISIS organisation.
According to Syrian Ministry of Interior Spokesperson Nour al-Din al-Baba, the perpetrator was a suicide bomber. Speaking at a press conference, he stated that the attacker entered the church, opened fire, and then detonated his explosives.
Al-Baba added that“the attack did not target a specific sect, but all Syrians,” noting that the operation was intended to incite sectarian strife and destabilise the country. He emphasised that the security of places of worship is a“red line” and that all those involved in this act will be held accountable.
The Syrian Ministry of Health confirmed the casualty figures from the attack, which occurred in the capital's Duwaila'a district. In a statement broadcast by Syria TV, the ministry noted that the injured had been transported to hospitals to receive necessary medical care and that their conditions were being continuously and directly monitored.
Following the explosion, Internal Security Forces established a tight security cordon around the church. The measures included closing all roads leading to the site, as well as shuttering other churches in the nearby neighbourhoods of Bab Touma, Bab Sharqi, al-Qassaa, and Duwaila'a as a precaution against potential future attacks.
