Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Says Plans To Leave Sunday For Middle East

Trump Says Plans To Leave Sunday For Middle East


2025-10-09 11:23:00
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he plans to leave for the Middle East sometime on Sunday, after Israel and Hamas reached a deal to release hostages held in Gaza.

Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas signed an agreement on Thursday to cease fire and free Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, in the first phase of Trump's initiative to end the two-year war in Gaza that has upended the Middle East.

