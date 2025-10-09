Inside A Modern Love Story That Found Its Fairytale Wedding In Dubai

Theirs was a love story that began in the UK and culminated in Dubai. Shyam Samani, a chartered surveyor, and Ashiki Shamji, a resource manager, met during lockdown in 2021 and connected instantly. They found something real and easy in each other.

Over time, their relationship grew over shared interests and warm conversations into a“forever bond”. A move from London to Dubai marked a new chapter for both of them and within their first year in this beautiful city, they got engaged and married!

The vision

Shyam and Ashiki were clear about what they wanted from their wedding - an occasion that felt warm, vibrant and full of fun. Their brief to their planners, Ikigaii Planners, was clear: design a ceremony that balanced tradition with a modern minimalist edge in a stylish and elegant aesthetic. With rich tones, thoughtful details and a touch of royalty, the aim was to create a sophisticated show that would not be overly flamboyant or ostentatious.

“Colour, culture and connection were at the heart of it all. We wanted a weekend that felt meaningful and full of joy for our families and guests,” says the couple. Thankfully, they were well-prepared with a professional team bringing their vision to life. Weekly check-ins, constant communication and proper planning ensured Shyam and Ashiki could enjoy their own wedding to the maximum without fretting about minor details.

Haldi & Henna:

Bride and groom's outfit: Santoba Tailors, Dubai

The vibe: Fresh and outdoor-sy with a stunning garden-meets-terracotta theme. The backdrop at the Firefly Garden, Hilton Habtoor City perfectly matched Ashiki's outfit and the decor felt unique and beautifully personal.

Bride and groom's outfit: Asopalav Clothing (for Ashiki) and Kora by Nilesh Mitesh (for Shyam)

The vibe: The core wedding ceremony was designed to feel minimal, elegant and timeless. The white and green floral mandap reflected that perfectly with Ashiki's Phoolan Ki Chaddar, held by her brothers as she walked down the aisle.“It was one of my favourite moments,” says Ashiki.“The dreamy flower shower during our jaimala exchange was pure magic.”

The Reception

Bride and groom's outfits: Santoba Tailors

The vibe: The reception, held at Al Habtoor Palace, wowed guests from the moment they walked in. From the candle-lit entrance to the modern dance floor, everything reflected the couple's vision. The long bar décor, photo booth props and overall vibe made the night stylish, fun, and unforgettable.

