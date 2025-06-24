Qazaqgaz And Eni Discuss Expansion Of Gas Cooperation In Kazakhstan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Chairman of the Management Board of QazaqGaz Sanzhar Zharkeshov met with Luca Vignati, Director of Exploration and Production at Eni S.p.A.'s global natural resources division, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting the two parties discussed ongoing joint projects in Kazakhstan and potential areas for expanding cooperation in the gas sector.

"QazaqGaz and Eni continue their joint work under the UN's OGMP 2.0 initiative aimed at reducing methane emissions. Following the meeting, the parties agreed to hold a technical workshop to exchange expertise," the company said in a statement.

Moreover, the implementation of a cooperation agreement signed in January 2024 between QazaqGaz and Agip Caspian Sea (a subsidiary of Eni) was also highlighted. Under this agreement, QazaqGaz employees have already undergone training and internships. The partnership is focused on developing Kazakhstan's technological and scientific potential in the gas industry.

QazaqGaz reaffirmed its readiness to consider new joint projects with Eni in Kazakhstan.

Eni is actively implementing joint projects with Kazakhstan in the field of energy. In 2025, construction began on a 247 MW hybrid power plant in Zhanaozen, which will combine solar, wind, and gas energy sources. In addition, Eni's subsidiary, Plenitude, launched a 50 MW solar power plant in Shaulder, Turkestan Region, and two wind farms, each with a capacity of 48 MW, in the Aktobe Region.