Don't Miss Paradha's Beginning, Says Film's Director Praveen Kandregula

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Aug 19 (IANS) Stating that the first ten minutes of his upcoming women-centric film, Paradha, featuring actress Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, were very important, director Praveen Kandregula has now urged audiences not to miss the beginning.

Participating in a pre-release event of the film, director Praveen Kandregula said, "Paradha is a very good film. The first ten minutes of this film are very important. That is why I want no one to miss the beginning."

Stating that women-centric films were very rare in Telugu, the director expressed the hope that if this film was successful, many more such films would be made in Telugu.

"If this film makes money, it will give hope to other producers. Paradha should become a blockbuster in Malayalam. Our Telugu film should become a blockbuster in Malayalam. That is my wish. We can also make content films. I want this film to be commercially successful. If you like the film, I want everyone to tweet for me. Your tweet is very important to us," he said.

It may be recalled that the Censor Board has already cleared the film for release with an U/A certificate.

The film has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs as Actress Anupama Parameswaran, who plays the lead in the film, has said that she had poured her soul into this film and that the concept of the film was close to her heart.

Taking to her Instagram page to share the trailer of the film, which was released recently, Anupama Parameswaran had said," Paradha has been a dream in the making. A concept so close to my heart, and one I've poured my soul into."

Expressing gratitude to everybody who had helped her reach the position she was in, she wrote, "Extremely grateful to the universe and to every single person who stood by me, believed in me, and helped me reach here. I can't wait for the world to experience this journey with me, and I truly hope it touches you the way it touched me. Paradha - Trailer out now. See you in theatres!"

A trailer released by the makers gave away the fact that the film would revolve around Subbu (Anupama Parameswaran), who hails from a village that has imposed on its women the tradition of covering their faces with a Paradha. At one point, Subbu goes missing and we realise some great misfortune has befallen her. Eventually, the trailer shows the villagers feel that the village has incurred a curse of the goddess because of Subbu and announce that nobody is to help her. How she finds her feet because of the support of two other women from the city is what the film is all about.

'Paradha', backed by the celebrated duo Raj and DK, known for The Family Man series, is being bankrolled by Vijay Donkada along with Sreenivasulu PV and Sridhar Makkuva under the banner of Ananda Media.

Apart from Anupama Parameswaran, the film will also feature actresses Darshana Rajendran and Sangeetha in pivotal roles. Rag Mayur also essays an important role in this women-centric movie.

The film promises to be a hard-hitting tale, with its roots deep in tradition and its message firmly grounded in empowerment.

The film has cinematography by Mridul Sujit Sen, while Dharmendra Kakarala is the editor. Music for the film is by Gopi Sundar.