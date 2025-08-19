Reliance Stock Gains As Jio Hikes Entry Tariffs, FMCG Arm Expands Into Beverages
Shares of Reliance Industries gained more than 2.6% on Tuesday as investors cheered two key business developments: its FMCG arm's foray into the herbal beverages segment through a new joint venture, and Jio's tariff revision that makes 1.5GB/day the new entry-level plan.
Why Has The Stock Gained?
After market hours on Monday, Reliance announced that its FMCG arm, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), acquired a majority stake in a joint venture with Naturedge Beverages Pvt Ltd. The move marks Reliance's foray into the fast-growing healthy functional beverage market. RCPL will offer consumers a range of herbal-natural beverages, according to an official press release.
In a separate development, Reliance's telecom arm and India's largest operator Jio has scrapped its entry-level 1 GB/day plans priced at ₹249 for 28 days, making 1.5 GB/day packs the new starting option. Following the revision, the effective entry plan now starts at ₹299 for 1.5GB per day for 28 days, up from ₹249.
The move is aligned with the pricing offered by Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.
Brokerages Take
According to reports, IIFL noted that Jio's ₹249 pack contributed less than 10% to mobile revenues, and the recent 20% tariff hike may lift overall revenue by under 2%. In contrast, Axis Capital expects the changes to drive a 4–5% increase in Jio's FY26E revenue and ARPU.
Domestic brokerages have reiterated a 'Buy' rating on Reliance, with a target price of ₹1,690.
Citi highlighted that SEBI's proposal on large IPOs could have significant positive implications for a potential Jio listing. Jefferies also maintained its 'Buy' call with a target of ₹1,670, pointing to stronger cash flows from Jio, steady retail growth, and ongoing renewable investments in the oil-to-chemicals segment.
Retail Sentiment Buoyant
Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned 'bullish' from 'neutral' a week ago.Reliance's Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes at 02:15 p.m. IST on August 19 | Source: Stocktwits
The company posted a 78% increase in Q1 net profit at ₹26,994 crore, while operational income increased by 5.3% to ₹2,48,660 crore. Jio Platforms, which runs Reliance Jio Infocomm, reported a net profit of ₹7,110 crore in the April-June quarter, up 24.9%.
Year-to-date (YTD), the stock has gained over 16%.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment