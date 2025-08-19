Karnataka: Farma Guard Device Deployed To Prevent Elephant Incursions, Safeguard Farms

Ramanagara: To address the growing challenge of human-elephant conflict, the forest department in Ramanagara, Karnataka has started deploying an innovative solution called the Farma Guard Device along forest boundaries. Farmers across the district, particularly in villages near Kanakapura, Channapatna, and regions bordering Bannerghatta National Park and the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, have been struggling with repeated elephant incursions that damage crops and threaten livelihoods. Despite trenches, railway barricades, and constant monitoring, elephants continue to enter human settlements. The new solar-powered device aims to provide an effective, remote, and humane way to prevent elephants from straying into farms and villages, offering much-needed relief to both residents and forest officials.

Device's Sound and Light Repel Elephants

The forest department has installed the Farma Guard Device in Kanakapura and Channapatna as a pilot initiative. When elephants approach, the device emits unusual sounds that repel them back into the forest while sending a notification to the concerned officials. Installed 6-8 feet high on trees along known elephant paths, the device detects elephants 15-20 meters away. At night, its light flashes like fireworks, further deterring animals. The technology has shown promising results so far, preventing elephants from entering villages and farms. The forest department is also considering subsidizing the device for wider adoption by farmers in the future.

Monitoring Elephant Movement via Drones

Officials track elephant movements using drone cameras, ensuring that devices are installed along the most frequent paths of elephant migration toward human settlements. This technological approach complements existing efforts, such as trenches and barricades, enhancing the safety of both elephants and villagers.

Elephant Task Force Operations

Every morning, the Elephant Task Force visits villages to inform residents about elephant sightings using loudspeakers. Villagers' mobile numbers are registered to send SMS alerts when elephants are near. The task force responds promptly to calls from locals to drive elephants safely back to the forest.

Two Elephants Relocated to Camps

In 2024-25, 12 wild elephants were driven back to the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary with the help of eight Kunkis. Recently, two elephants causing disturbances in Channapatna were captured and relocated to Dubare and Mattigodu elephant camps. Drones assist in monitoring and guiding the elephants, ensuring minimal human-elephant conflict.

Future Plans

“The Farma Guard Device, combined with drones and task force interventions, is poised to become a long-term solution to protect crops and human settlements. Forest officials continue to monitor its effectiveness and are exploring the possibility of offering it to farmers at subsidized rates, aiming for safer coexistence between humans and elephants,” - Mansoor, Range Forest Officer, Ramanagara.