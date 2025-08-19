Is Pakistani Journalist Sumera Khan Missing After Exposing 300 Army Casualties In Operation Sindoor?

New Delhi: Questions have emerged regarding the whereabouts of Sumera Khan, a Pakistani investigative journalist, after she exposed alleged Pakistani army-run smuggling networks and revealing that the defence forces incurred over 300 casualties.“Pakistani journalist Sumera khan who exposed Pakistan Army's smuggling business & later published the report about more than 300 casualties among Pakistani forces during India's Operation Sindoor is now missing. Who abducted her?” several social media users have asked. Her last Instagram post was made on June 7.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Upendra Dwivedi had described Operation Sindoor as a calibrated, intelligence-led offensive that marks a significant departure from conventional military responses, reflecting India's growing reliance on precision strikes and indigenous defence technologies. Addressing faculty and students of IIT Madras, General Dwivedi explained that Operation Sindoor was conceived and executed in the aftermath of a terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22. "Senior military leadership met on April 23 under clear political direction to chart an unprecedented course of action. This was the first time the Defence Minister said, 'Enough is enough.' The political clarity and confidence empowered the armed forces to act decisively," he added.

Using a chess analogy, Dwivedi said, "We played chess. We didn't know the enemy's next move, nor ours. But we aimed for checkmate." He described how Indian forces executed their moves with strategic ambiguity, engaging in surgical precision strikes while minimizing broader escalation. Between April 23 and 25, military strategists gathered at Northern Command, where the operation was conceptualized and meticulously planned. Of the nine high-value targets identified, seven were neutralized in coordinated strikes that eliminated key terrorist infrastructure and leadership, including cross-border command centers and drone launch pads. On April 29, top military commanders briefed the Prime Minister, underscoring the national significance of the operation.

Social Media Users Concerned about Sumera Khan

Social media has erupted with concern over the fate of journalist Sumera Khan, with users expressing fear and frustration over the deteriorating state of press freedom in Pakistan. "She should have left Pakistan while she still had the chance," one user lamented, reflecting a growing sense that the country is no longer safe for independent voices. Another wrote, "I'm genuinely afraid for her safety. Pakistan is becoming increasingly lawless for those who speak the truth." The incident has also drawn broader criticism of the state's trajectory, with one comment summing up the sentiment: "Pakistan is rapidly becoming a case study in what a nation should never become. Shame."

She should have left Pakistan 🤷

- Kunal Chatterjee

Pakistan is soon turning into a case study of what not to become. Shame.

- the_aesthetic

