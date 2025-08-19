Japan's Defence Minister Visits Turkey For Talks On Defence Cooperation, Drones

MENAFN - Live Mint) ANKARA, - Japan's defence minister will hold talks in Turkey on Tuesday on defence industry cooperation, including the possible supply of Turkish-made drones, as Tokyo expands the role of unmanned systems in its armed forces, a diplomatic source said.

Gen Nakatani is the first Japanese defence minister to make such an official trip to Turkey, a NATO member country that is keen to expand its economic and other ties beyond Europe and the Middle East. Turkey and Japan are both U.S. allies.

Nakatani and Turkey's Defence Minister Yasar Guler are expected to "discuss ways to expand cooperation on defence equipment and technology and exchange views on regional developments", the diplomatic source in Ankara said.

They also aim to increase contacts between the Turkish Armed Forces and Japan's Self-Defense Forces at unit level, the source added. Nakatani is also scheduled to visit Istanbul on Wednesday.

Turkish and Japanese defence ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

During the visit, Nakatani will tour Turkish defence companies and facilities including Turkish Aerospace Industries , navy shipyards and drone maker Baykar, an industry source said.

Turkey-backed firms have supplied drones to several countries, including Ukraine, while Japan is preparing to expand the use of unmanned aerial vehicles across its ground, air and naval forces.

Japan is considering Turkish drones among potential options as part of this effort, the diplomatic source said.

Turkey and Japan have both condemned Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, though Ankara has maintained cordial relations with Moscow and has not joined Western economic sanctions against it.

Nakatani's visit to Turkey is part of a regional tour from August 17–22 that also includes stops in Djibouti and Jordan.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.