Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
La Niña Marks Emirati Women's Day With Elegant Afternoon Table & Bespoke Jewelry Experience

2025-08-19 06:02:16

An exclusive celebration featuring the launch of Afternoon Table with acclaimed Emirati artist Azza al Qubaisi

This Emirati Women's Day, La Niña invites guests to an afternoon of refined indulgence and creative expression in honour of the nation's inspiring women. On Thursday, 28th August, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, the vibrant Latino-Iberian dining destination will introduce its Afternoon Table experience, paired with a unique Charm Bar activation in collaboration with renowned Emirati artist and jewelry designer Azza Al Qubaisi.

Guests will delight in a curated selection of delicate savouries, artisanal pastries, and specialty teas, while having the opportunity to design their own bespoke charm jewelry under the guidance of Al Qubaisi herself - creating a personalised keepsake to commemorate the day.

Date: Thursday, 28 August 2025 | 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Location: ICD Brookfield Place - DIFC - Dubai

Posted on :Tuesday, August 19, 2025  10:57:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)
Next Story : Tatel Dubai Honours The Spirit Of Emirati Women With A Signa...

 

