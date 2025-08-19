LS Adjourned 3Rd Time In A Day Amid Oppn's SIR Uproar, Discussion On India's Space Achievements Pending

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 4 p.m. on Tuesday following intense disruptions by Opposition members during a scheduled special discussion on India's space achievements.

The uproar began shortly after the House reassembled at 2 p.m., with Krishan Prasad Tenneti presiding over the session.

The proceedings opened with Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Choudhry laying Notification No. 35/2025-Customs on the Table of the House. The notification, published in the Gazette of India on August 18, seeks to exempt cotton classified under tariff heading 5201 from the existing 11 per cent import duty.

The exemption will be effective from August 19 to September 30, under Section 159 of the Customs Act, 1962.

The move is aimed at easing raw material costs for textile manufacturers and stabilising domestic supply.

Following this, the Chair invited members to participate in a special discussion on India's first astronaut aboard the International Space Station and the broader implications of the space programme for the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat by 2047'.

The discussion was expected to highlight India's growing capabilities in space exploration and its strategic roadmap for scientific advancement. However, the session quickly descended into chaos as Opposition MPs began shouting slogans such as“We want justice”, disrupting the proceedings.

The protests intensified when BJP MP Nishikant Dubey from Godda, Jharkhand, attempted to initiate the discussion.

His remarks were repeatedly drowned out by loud sloganeering from the Opposition benches.

In an effort to restore order, Tenneti appealed to members to return to their seats, stating,“I want to listen to you, but you are not giving me any opportunity to listen to you. Please go back to your seat.”

Despite repeated requests, the disruptions continued, forcing the Chair to adjourn the House till 4 p.m.

The Monsoon Session has seen multiple adjournments over contentious issues, with the Opposition demanding greater accountability and transparency on electoral reforms and governance.

The continued standoff threatens to derail key legislative discussions, including those on India's space ambitions and economic policy.