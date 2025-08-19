Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hundreds murdered in India, Pakistan following flash floods

2025-08-19 05:52:48
(MENAFN) Severe rainfall and flash floods struck parts of India and Pakistan on Friday, leaving over 280 people dead and hundreds more missing. Rescue teams evacuated roughly 1,600 individuals from affected mountainous areas in both countries.

The disaster began with a massive cloudburst in Chasoti, in India’s Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday, killing 46 people and destroying homes, temples, government buildings, a market, a bridge, and vehicles. By Friday, flooding spread into Pakistan, particularly impacting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where thousands were displaced and 2,000 tourists were trapped by landslides and floods.

Authorities in both nations launched urgent rescue operations. Indian officials suspended an ongoing pilgrimage to a high-altitude Hindu shrine in Kashmir due to the disaster. This event follows another deadly flash flood in Uttarakhand earlier in August, which killed five and left dozens missing.

