Plant-Based Apis And Natural Extracts Drive Pharmaceutical Advancements In The EAEU

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the pharmaceutical industry increasingly turns to nature for innovative drug solutions, the market for plant-based active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and natural extracts is surging within the EAEU. With a regional population of over 180 million and harmonised regulations fostering a unified market, the EAEU is emerging as a key player in developing sustainable, plant-derived therapies that address global health challenges like chronic diseases and antimicrobial resistance.The global plant-based API market is projected to grow from approximately USD 32.4 billion in 2025 to USD 57.5 billion by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 6.1%. This expansion is driven by the pharmaceutical sector's shift toward natural compounds, which offer bioactive properties for drug development while aligning with sustainability goals. In the EAEU, this trend is amplified by investments in local biodiversity and advanced extraction technologies, enabling the creation of high-purity APIs from regional plants and herbs.Manufacturers are innovating in several critical areas to harness natural extracts for pharmaceutical applications:- Adaptogens and Stress-Relief Compounds: Siberian ginseng and ashwagandha are being explored for neuroprotective drugs and therapies for stress-related disorders, leveraging their adaptogenic effects to support mental health.- Bioactive Compounds: Antioxidants, anti-inflammatories, flavonoids, and carotenoids are advancing drug candidates for inflammation, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, with enhanced bioavailability through nano-encapsulation and green extraction methods.- Plant-Derived Excipients: Starch and cellulose are increasingly used as fillers and binders in medicines, helping to form tablets and control drug release.- Targeted Therapeutic Ingredients: Established extracts such as quinine, digoxin, and vincristine remain central to therapies in malaria, cardiovascular care, and oncology.Challenges and How Pharmtech & Ingredients Helps Address ThemThese challenges also bring opportunities. Supply chain vulnerabilities caused by geopolitical shifts and climate-related raw material shortages demand resilient solutions. Pharmtech & Ingredients directly addresses this through its matchmaking programme, connecting regional pharmaceutical buyers with international suppliers, controlled-environment agriculture pioneers, and nutraceutical suppliers. Exhibitors and visitors can build the partnerships needed to diversify sourcing and strengthen cross-border resilience.Also, stringent regulatory requirements for purity and efficacy often create barriers for SMEs and emerging biotech firms. Pharmtech & Ingredients offers tailored support through its expert-led conference programme and direct access to regulators. SMEs gain practical guidance on compliance pathways, discover opportunities for partnerships with established manufacturers, and can leverage the harmonised EAEU framework to scale across five countries through a single approval process.Pharmtech & Ingredients 2025Taking place November 25–28, 2025, at Crocus Expo, Pharmtech & Ingredients stands at the forefront of this sector, providing a vital platform to navigate these dynamics. With over 560 exhibitors and over 10,000 visitors from more than 27 countries, the exhibition features a dedicated zone for natural extracts and plant-based APIs, alongside:- Ingredient Discovery & Sourcing: A comprehensive display of APIs, excipients, and bioactive ingredients for R&D teams.- Expert-Led Conference Programme: Market forecasts, scientific breakthroughs, and compliance pathways with insights from leading pharmacologists and regulators.- Supply Chain Optimisation: From raw material sourcing to finished dosages, with a focus on ethical and innovative solutions.- Networking & Collaboration: Connecting pharma experts across preclinical, clinical, and commercial drug development.As the EAEU strengthens its role in global pharmaceutical innovation, Pharmtech & Ingredients is the gateway for companies turning plant-based potential into compliant, sustainable, and market-ready pharmaceutical products.About Pharmtech & IngredientsPharmtech & Ingredients is Eurasia's leading international exhibition for pharmaceutical production and ingredients, showcasing equipment, raw materials, and technologies across the pharma supply chain. For more information, visit .

Pharmtech & Ingredients 2025

ITE Eurasian Exhibitions FZ LLC

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Eurasia's Leading Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Ingredients Exhibition

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.