Sony Announces Student Photography Competition Winners On World Photography Day

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) (Dubai, UAE – 19 August 2025) – In celebration of World Photography Day, Sony Middle East and Africa proudly announces the winners of its Student Photography Competition.
Launched in July as an initiative for students across the UAE to pause, observe and capture the subtle beauty of everyday life under the theme: The Art of Noticing, the contest drew over 350 entries with submissions from prominent institutions across the UAE including American University in Dubai, Heriot-Watt University , University of Wollongong in Dubai and Manipal University.
The winners were recognized for their creativity and ability to transform overlooked moments into lasting visual stories with first place awarded to Mydhil Krishna, whose image submission showcased a captivating image of a couple sharing a quiet moment beneath the golden sunrise beside a weathered tree – creating tender memories amidst strength and stillness. Faseeh Fawaz secured second place whose image described“A seller by trade, a noticer by heart” while Umar Akram earned third place with his inspiring image titled“A Ray of Hope”.
“Whether students are just beginning their creative journey or refining their skills, every image has the power to resonate. This competition invited participants to share their unique perspective and contribute to a broader creative dialogue” said Jobin Joejoe, Managing Director, Sony Middle East and Africa. He further added“ At Sony, all our initiatives are derived at creating Kando* – a sense of emotion, which was perfectly captured through these entries. We will continue to go in this direction to support and nurture the next generation of young, talented creators, helping them elevate their storytelling journey”.
###
About Sony Middle East and Africa
Sony Middle East and Africa FZE is a 100% subsidiary of Sony Corporation and is the regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa regions. The company is engaged in the business of Sony Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics (Car Audio), broadcasting and professional products and Computer Entertainment (PlayStation) products in more than 40 countries in the region.
About Sony Corporation
Sony Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and is responsible for the Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) business. With the mission to“create the future of entertainment through the power of technology together with creators,” we aim to continue to deliver Kando* to people around the world. For more information, visit:
*Kando is a Japanese word that roughly translates to the sense of awe and emotion you feel when experiencing something beautiful and amazing for the first time.
For media enquiries, please contact:
| Aishwarya Anand
Ruder Finn Atteline
Darshini Makadia
Ruder Finn Atteline
Email: ...
| Ria Tharakan
Sony Middle East and Africa
Email: ...
MENAFN19082025005446012082ID1109946534
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment