Honor X7c 5G With 6.8 Inch Display, 5,200Mah Battery Launched In India At Rs 14,999

Delhi: Chinese brand Honor has launched its new 5G budget smartphone, the Honor X7c 5G, in India. Priced under Rs 15,000, the phone features a 5,200mAh battery and a 50MP camera. It runs on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14. Let's delve into the price and features of the Honor X7c 5G handset in India.

Honor X7c 5G Price and Colours

The Honor X7c 5G smartphone has arrived in India. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999. Available in two color options, this Honor phone can be purchased in India starting August 20th at 12 PM via Amazon.

Honor X7c 5G Features and Specifications

The Honor X7c 5G sports a 6.8-inch display with a 2412 x 1080 pixel resolution. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor with 8X digital zoom support. A 5MP front camera caters to selfies and video calling. Powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, the Honor X7c handset offers 16GB of virtual RAM extension and runs on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14.

Honor has equipped the X7c with a 5,200mAh battery supporting 35W fast charging. The company claims this battery can provide up to 24 hours of online streaming, 18 hours of short video playback, 59 hours of music, and 46 hours of voice calls. With just 2% battery charge, users can make calls for up to 75 minutes in Ultra-Power Saving Mode. The phone also features dual stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Honor Magic Capsule, and three-finger swipe down functionality.