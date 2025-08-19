Fact Check: Pilot Shivangi Singh Not Missing, IAF Chief Visit Misrepresented

New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that a video circulating on social media falsely claims that Air Chief Marshal AP Singh visited the home of Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh, claimed as missing during Operation Sindoor. The video, widely shared by pro-Pakistan handles, was fact-checked and found to be misleading. The footage actually shows the Air Chief Marshal and Mrs Sarita Singh, visiting Mehradasi village in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district to pay tribute to late Sergeant Surendra Kumar, who lost his life during Operation Sindoor.

During the visit, the IAF Chief met with the martyr's family, including his mother Nanu Devi, wife Seema, and children Vritika and Daksh. The visit was part of an official outreach to honour fallen personnel and their families. PIB clarified that Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh is alive and currently deployed in active operational service. The misinformation being spread, they noted, is part of a coordinated effort to mislead the public. Jhunjhunu district is known for its deep military roots, with over 21,700 ex-servicemen and more than 3,500 serving personnel in the Indian Air Force. Authorities have urged the public to verify facts before sharing sensitive content online.

