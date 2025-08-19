403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NATO’s Rutte Confirms 30 Nations Push for Ukraine Security Pact
(MENAFN) NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced Monday that a coalition of 30 nations is advancing a coordinated plan to offer long-term security guarantees to Ukraine, with the United States now signaling its intent to participate in the effort.
In an interview with media following high-level meetings at the White House—attended by U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and several European leaders—Rutte characterized the discussions as “very successful.” He emphasized that the proposed security framework would be implemented after a ceasefire or, ideally, following a comprehensive peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.
“So over the last couple of months, under the leadership of Keir Starmer, the British prime minister, and Emmanuel Macron, the French president, a group of now 30 countries, including Japan and Australia, are working on this concept of security guarantees,” Rutte said.
He noted a significant development in Washington’s stance: “What the US has now said is that the United States wants to get involved in this. Exactly what is meant by US involvement will be discussed over the coming days.”
Rutte also revealed that President Trump spoke directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, a conversation that led to a breakthrough agreement on initiating direct talks between Putin and Zelenskyy ahead of a broader trilateral summit.
“He was able, in a conversation with President Putin, to have Putin agree to first a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy. So they will now discuss where that would be,” Rutte confirmed.
Pressed on whether the question of Ukraine making territorial concessions to Russia was raised, Rutte stated that the issue was not discussed in Washington.
He further clarified that NATO accession for Ukraine is not currently on the agenda in these negotiations.
In an interview with media following high-level meetings at the White House—attended by U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and several European leaders—Rutte characterized the discussions as “very successful.” He emphasized that the proposed security framework would be implemented after a ceasefire or, ideally, following a comprehensive peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.
“So over the last couple of months, under the leadership of Keir Starmer, the British prime minister, and Emmanuel Macron, the French president, a group of now 30 countries, including Japan and Australia, are working on this concept of security guarantees,” Rutte said.
He noted a significant development in Washington’s stance: “What the US has now said is that the United States wants to get involved in this. Exactly what is meant by US involvement will be discussed over the coming days.”
Rutte also revealed that President Trump spoke directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, a conversation that led to a breakthrough agreement on initiating direct talks between Putin and Zelenskyy ahead of a broader trilateral summit.
“He was able, in a conversation with President Putin, to have Putin agree to first a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy. So they will now discuss where that would be,” Rutte confirmed.
Pressed on whether the question of Ukraine making territorial concessions to Russia was raised, Rutte stated that the issue was not discussed in Washington.
He further clarified that NATO accession for Ukraine is not currently on the agenda in these negotiations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment