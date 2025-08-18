CARHAUL TEAMSTERS HOLD AREA STANDARDS PICKET

Workers in Michigan, Kentucky, and Missouri Protest Substandard Wages and Benefits at GM Third-Party Carhaul Contractors

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carhaul Teamsters from Locals 89, 332, and 604 have launched area standards pickets outside General Motors Plants in Michigan, Kentucky, and Missouri. The actions targeted nonunion carriers operating out of GM's Flint, Bowling Green, and Wentzville Assembly plants.

"Nonunion carriers out of these plants are dragging down standards that Teamsters have fought for decades to win," said Avral Thompson, President of Local 89 and Director of the Teamsters Carhaul Division. "We are fighting for every union family that depends on these jobs to provide fair wages, strong benefits, and the ability to retire with dignity."

Nonunion operators at unionized auto plants are refusing to meet area standard pay and benefits, undercutting the hard-fought gains won under the Teamsters National Master Automobile Transporters Agreement (NMATA). Their low standards threaten the livelihoods of all union families at the plants, including UAW members.

The pickets come as the Teamsters begin national negotiations for a new NMATA, which expires August 31. Carhaul Teamsters are demanding a contract that raises industry standards and guarantees higher pay, stronger benefits, and job protections for every member covered under the agreement.

The Teamsters are prepared to escalate and target other nonunion carhaul companies serving major U.S. automakers nationwide, including at Ford Motor Company.

