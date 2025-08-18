Israelis Protest For Hostage Deal Amid Growing Pressure On Netanyahu

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Mass protests demanding an end to the war in Gaza and a hostage exchange deal took place in Tel Aviv on Sunday night, amid Israeli media reports that the option of a“partial deal” with Hamas remains under consideration due to mounting public pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The protests followed demonstrations in several Israeli cities earlier in the day, where participants called for an agreement to secure the release of hostages. Protesters carried Israeli flags and photos of the captives, with some blocking main streets and highways.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said that“around 500,000 people gathered on Sunday evening in Hostages Square and the surrounding streets in Tel Aviv to demand a deal for the release of the hostages in Gaza.”

According to the Times of Israel, hundreds of protesters also gathered outside the headquarters of Netanyahu's Likud party, where they lit fires and clashed with police. Police forces prevented demonstrators from reaching the entrance to the building, while videos on social media showed violent scuffles between police and protesters, who were chanting slogans calling for the government's downfall.

'Partial deal with conditions'

Amid the escalating protests, Israel's Channel 12 quoted an official as saying that Netanyahu has shown a willingness to consider a partial agreement with Hamas, which would include a temporary ceasefire and a hostage exchange.

The channel reported that an Israeli official involved in the negotiations recently told hostage families that“Israel is currently only seeking a comprehensive deal, but there are many outstanding issues regarding ending the war. If Hamas agrees to a partial deal on acceptable terms here, don't be surprised if the red line suddenly changes.”

Separately, Channel 13 quoted a senior member of the Israeli negotiating team as saying that Netanyahu is prepared to discuss a“phased deal,” noting that Qatar and Egypt are making efforts to revive the process.

The reports contrast with a statement from Netanyahu's office on Saturday which stressed that Israel is only seeking a“comprehensive deal” in which all hostages would be released at once. However, Channel 12 noted that a prominent opponent of any partial agreement is Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, who insists on obtaining clear guarantees from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the terms of an agreement.

According to the report, the objective is to secure a formal declaration from Trump within a month that would define the terms for a comprehensive end to the war, including the release of all hostages. The report suggested that if this pressure pushes Hamas to accept the terms, a large-scale military operation to take control of Gaza City could be avoided.