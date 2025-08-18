Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline 2025: MOA And ROA Insights, Clinical Trials Status, And Key Companies Involved By Delveinsight Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Disc Medicine, 3Sbio, Kind Pharma

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Chronic Kidney Disease pipeline constitutes 75+ key companies continuously working towards developing 80+ Chronic Kidney Disease treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Chronic Kidney Disease Market.

The Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Chronic Kidney Disease treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Chronic Kidney Disease companies working in the treatment market are Maze Therapeutics, Alebund Pharmaceuticals, AdAlta, Lisata Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Shandong Suncadia Medicine, Boehringer Ingelheim, AstraZeneca, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Disc Medicine, 3SBio, Kind Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceuticals, Genexine, and others, are developing therapies for the Chronic Kidney Disease treatment



Emerging Chronic Kidney Disease therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- Research Program, AP 304, AD-214, CLBS201, Tirzepatide, HRS-1780, BI-685509, Baxdrostat, DDO-3055, DISC 0974, SSS 17, AND017, Pegol-Sihematide, Efepoetin alfa, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Chronic Kidney Disease market in the coming years.

In May 2025, Bayer announced a study aimed at evaluating the effectiveness of different doses of BAY3283142, when combined with standard CKD treatment, in reducing urinary albumin levels in participants with chronic kidney disease. The study will compare changes in the urine albumin-creatinine ratio (UACR) after 16 weeks between BAY3283142 and a placebo.

In May 2025, AstraZeneca carried out a Phase IV trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of dapagliflozin in preventing the progression of chronic kidney disease in adult patients in China.

In June 2024, Novo Nordisk announced that the Phase III CLARION-CKD trial did not meet its primary endpoint and that it will record an impairment loss of approximately DKK 5.7 billion for the intangible asset ocedurenone in the second quarter of 2024.

In May 2024, In the landmark FLOW trial, semaglutide, a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, demonstrated substantial benefits in reducing the risk of major kidney disease, cardiovascular events, and mortality in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and type 2 diabetes. In March 2024, Akebia Therapeutics®, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of individuals affected by kidney disease, has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted approval for Vafseo® (vadadustat) Tablets. This medication is indicated for the treatment of anemia resulting from chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing dialysis for a minimum of three months. Vafseo is an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor administered once daily, which triggers the body's response to hypoxia to stimulate natural erythropoietin production, thereby managing anemia. Vafseo has received approval in 37 countries.

Chronic Kidney Disease Overview

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is a long-term condition characterized by the gradual loss of kidney function over time. The kidneys are essential for filtering waste and excess fluids from the blood, which are then excreted in urine. When kidney function declines, waste products and fluid can build up in the body, leading to various health problems.

Emerging Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



Research Program: Maze Therapeutics

AP 304: Alebund Pharmaceuticals

AD-214: AdAlta

CLBS201: Lisata Therapeutics

Tirzepatide: Eli Lilly and Company

HRS-1780: Shandong Suncadia Medicine

BI-685509: Boehringer Ingelheim

Baxdrostat: AstraZeneca

DDO-3055: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine

DISC: 0974 Disc Medicine

SSS 17: 3SBio

AND017: Kind Pharmaceuticals

Pegol-Sihematide: Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceuticals Efepoetin alfa: Genexine

Chronic Kidney Disease Route of Administration

Chronic Kidney Disease pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Chronic Kidney Disease Molecule Type

Chronic Kidney Disease Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Chronic Kidney Disease Assessment by Product Type

Chronic Kidney Disease By Stage and Product Type

Chronic Kidney Disease Assessment by Route of Administration

Chronic Kidney Disease By Stage and Route of Administration

Chronic Kidney Disease Assessment by Molecule Type Chronic Kidney Disease by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Chronic Kidney Disease Report covers around 80+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Some of the key companies in the Chronic Kidney Disease Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Chronic Kidney Disease are - FibroGen Inc, FortuneRock (China) Ltd, General Biologics Inc, Genexine Inc, Great Bay Bio Holdings Ltd, GSK plc, 3SBio Inc, Akebia Therapeutics Inc, Avesthagen Ltd, Biocad, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation, Dong-A Socio Holdings Co Ltd, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co Ltd, Liminal BioSciences Inc, Panacea Biotec Ltd, Panion & Bf Biotech Inc, PharmaEssentia Corp, PhytoHealth Corp, Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd, UBI Pharma Inc, Uni-Bio Science Group Ltd, Xenetic Biosciences Inc, Zosano Pharma Corp, Shanghai Chemo Wanbang Biopharma Co Ltd, SunBio Inc, HEC Pharma Co Ltd, HK inno.N Corp, Imagine Pharma LLC, InSilico Medicine, Japan Tobacco Inc, Jecho Biopharmaceuticals Co Ltd, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, and others.

Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Analysis:

The Chronic Kidney Disease pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Chronic Kidney Disease with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment.

Chronic Kidney Disease key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Chronic Kidney Disease market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Market Drivers

Increase in the geriatric population with a higher risk of renal anemia due to age-related renal issues, increase in research and developmental activities are some of the important factors that are fueling the Chronic Kidney Disease Market.

Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Market Barriers

However, high-cost associated with the disease, side effects associated with the disease and other factors are creating obstacles in the Chronic Kidney Disease Market growth.

Scope of Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Chronic Kidney Disease Companies: Maze Therapeutics, Alebund Pharmaceuticals, AdAlta, Lisata Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Shandong Suncadia Medicine, Boehringer Ingelheim, AstraZeneca, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Disc Medicine, 3SBio, Kind Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceuticals, Genexine, and others

Key Chronic Kidney Disease Therapies: Research Program, AP 304, AD-214, CLBS201, Tirzepatide, HRS-1780, BI-685509, Baxdrostat, DDO-3055, DISC 0974, SSS 17, AND017, Pegol-Sihematide, Efepoetin alfa, and others

Chronic Kidney Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Kidney Disease current marketed and Chronic Kidney Disease emerging therapies Chronic Kidney Disease Market Dynamics: Chronic Kidney Disease market drivers and Chronic Kidney Disease market barriers

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.